The doorbell rings and the big brown truck roars away to another address. Left behind is your package you ordered a day or few before. All that is left is to open the box and wrap the items inside and put them under the tree. Oh, has our world has changed and the speed of our lives has increased, even faster on the traffic on US highway 27!
We have grown accustomed to getting what we want instantly. Don’t get me wrong, it is nice to be able to go on-line and get what you want with a wide choice of options. Or going to the local store and seeing a well-stocked inventory where you can ask a sales person about the features and operation. It is what we experience and the end of the “supply chain”.
Technology has been the driving force of our “have it now” world we live in. Aviation has played a key role in speedy delivery but there are many steps that came before. When we mastered the seas and built bigger and faster ships to carry people and goods from one continent to another, our world became smaller. Today big container ships bring the bulk of consumer goods large and small from overseas factories to our ports of entry.
Two things happen to those containers. These are the odd looking, well worn, containers you see being pulled down the road by a truck. Either the container is put on a truck/trailer rig for local delivery or most are put on a special train car that can carry four at a time, a “two -tack”, side by side, making a train of 60 or mire cars. These trains are the high priority hot shots that roll from the coasts headed to the interior of our country. This year we celebrate the 150th anniversary of the trans-continental railroad across our country. When the Golden Spike was driven in Promontory Point in Utah in 1869, we became more connected and goods and people went from one coast to the other in record time. As highways and airports expanded, so did the pace of our daily life. In our developing country, I think the famous Sears Catalog was our first “Internet browser”.
Our current “supply chain” is diverse and complicated, and it is based on the most efficient way to move different types of goods. Cars are most efficiently carried from overseas factories in containers then transferred to auto rack train cars. Fresh flowers and food products from all over the world which have a short shelf life are transported on aircraft. Speed if King.
When you go to the shopping mall, or cruise your favorite on-line vendor, your selection can come from anywhere in the world. When you get your package depends on how fast you want it and how much you are willing to pay for the speedy delivery.
Aviation today plays a key role in the speedy delivery, and companies such as UPS, Fed Ex, and others are at the near end of the supply chain and delivering your package. Many vendors will have an inventory that can be shipped the day of the order or the next day, or they can arrange the manufacturer to ship it from their facility. It is just a matter of a few clicks on a computer and the delivery process begins. Carriers such as FedEx and UPS have centrally located sorting facilities that gather items from the vendors then sort them for delivery locations around the world. This happens every day when items arrive at the end of the day and after a few hours are sorted and reloaded and put on out-going flights to locations around the world where they are put on delivery trucks. In the movie “Living in the Age od Airplanes”, it documents a rose cut in Kenya with a shelf life of 14 days, arriving in an Alaskan home’s dinning room table 3 days later. Speed is King.
The supply chain still relies on container ships and railroads to move goods. Aviation is a key element in the fast delivery from the vendor to your door for a rose any other item you need. The supply chain also employs thousands of people in high wage high skilled jobs. People design and maintain the systems and machinery that makes it all work. The ships, trains and planes all required skilled workers. The state-of-the-art sorting facilities requires skilled people. For example, UPS employs 10,000 people per shift at their central facility in Louisville, Kentucky.
Our youth aviation program in the school district is teaching more than aviation and aerospace. We explore the technologies and systems associated with aviation and aerospace increasing an awareness of the many options and opportunities that can lead to a high skill and high wage career. So, when you look around your home and see the many things we need and use every day, think of how those items got there and all the people in various points in the supply chain. Only 11 more shopping days before Christmas!
For more information about our Youth Aviation Education Programs and how you might become involved or support the effort. contact John Rousch at sebringeaa1240@gmail.com , call or text 863-273-0522. EAA Chapter 1240 is a 501c3 non-profit corporation. John Rousch is a pilot and Aerospace Technology Instructor with the School Board of Highlands County. He is also President of EAA Chapter 1240 in Sebring, Florida.
