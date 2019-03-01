Today, March 1

8 a.m. SVRA Pacrice

10:30 a.m. SVRA International GT Qualifying 1

11 a.m. SVRA Practice

11:30 a.m. Trans Am TA2

11:55 a.m. Trans Am TA/SGT/GT Testing

12:20 p.m. to 1:20 p.m. Lunch Break

1:20 p.m.SVRA Practice

3:50 p.m. SVRA IGT Qualifying 2

4:20 p.m. SVRA Qualifying

4:50 p.m. Trans Am TA2 Testing

5:15 p.m. Trans Am TA/SGT/GT Testing

5:40 p.m End of on-track activities

Saturday, March 2

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hagerty Cars & Caffeine Car Show

8 a.m. SVRA Qualifying

10:05 a.m. IGT Feature Race

10:30 a.m. Trans Am TA2 Practice

11 a.m. SVRA Qualifying

11:25 a.m. Trans Am TA/SGT/GT Practice

11:55 a.m. to 12:55 p.m. Lunch Break

12:55 p.m. to 1:55pm SVRA Vintage/Classic Enduro

2 p.m SVRA IGT Feature Race 2

2:25 p.m. SVRA Feature Races

4:55 p.m. Trans Am TA2 Qualifying

5:20 p.m. Trans Am TA/SGT/GT Qualifying

Sunday, March 3

8: a.m. to 9:30 a.m. SVRA Historic GT/GTP/ALMS Enduro

9:40 a.m. SVRA Feature Races

11:10 a.m. Trans Am TA2 Feature Race

12:25 p.m. to 1:25 p.m. Lunch Break

1:25 p.m. MG Reunion Feature Race

1:55 p.m. SVRA Feature Races

3:25 p.m. Trans Am TA/SGT/GT Feature Race

4:40 p.m. End of on-track activities

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.