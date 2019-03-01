Today, March 1
8 a.m. SVRA Pacrice
10:30 a.m. SVRA International GT Qualifying 1
11 a.m. SVRA Practice
11:30 a.m. Trans Am TA2
11:55 a.m. Trans Am TA/SGT/GT Testing
12:20 p.m. to 1:20 p.m. Lunch Break
1:20 p.m.SVRA Practice
3:50 p.m. SVRA IGT Qualifying 2
4:20 p.m. SVRA Qualifying
4:50 p.m. Trans Am TA2 Testing
5:15 p.m. Trans Am TA/SGT/GT Testing
5:40 p.m End of on-track activities
Saturday, March 2
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hagerty Cars & Caffeine Car Show
8 a.m. SVRA Qualifying
10:05 a.m. IGT Feature Race
10:30 a.m. Trans Am TA2 Practice
11 a.m. SVRA Qualifying
11:25 a.m. Trans Am TA/SGT/GT Practice
11:55 a.m. to 12:55 p.m. Lunch Break
12:55 p.m. to 1:55pm SVRA Vintage/Classic Enduro
2 p.m SVRA IGT Feature Race 2
2:25 p.m. SVRA Feature Races
4:55 p.m. Trans Am TA2 Qualifying
5:20 p.m. Trans Am TA/SGT/GT Qualifying
Sunday, March 3
8: a.m. to 9:30 a.m. SVRA Historic GT/GTP/ALMS Enduro
9:40 a.m. SVRA Feature Races
11:10 a.m. Trans Am TA2 Feature Race
12:25 p.m. to 1:25 p.m. Lunch Break
1:25 p.m. MG Reunion Feature Race
1:55 p.m. SVRA Feature Races
3:25 p.m. Trans Am TA/SGT/GT Feature Race
4:40 p.m. End of on-track activities
