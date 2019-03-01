March is upon and in Sebring that means one thing — racing. But before we get to the 12 Hours of Sebring and the return of the World Endurance Championship, we have one of the most exciting race weekends of the year at Sebring International Raceway — the Trans Am Series, which is holding its traditional season opener over the historic track.
Sportscar Vintage Racing Association will also be holding its Sebring Vintage Classic, allowing fans the opportunity to see some of the great cars from the past and the present. Throw in a car show on Saturday and there will be something for car lovers of all sorts.
Trans Am
Sebring has been the site of the season opener for Trans Am the past six seasons and the 2019 field of drivers looks strong as always. Returning to defend his TA class title is Florida’s Ernie Francis Jr., who you will be hearing plenty about in future years, as the kid has talent. He was won Trans Am titles in the TA3-American Muscle and TA4 classes before making the move to the top class in the series in 2017 and has won back-to-back championships and has to be considered the one to beat in his familiar No. 98 Frameless Shower Doors Ford Mustang.
Francis isn’t going to have a walk in the park, however, as contenders include 2015 and 2016 champion Amy Ruman, in her now-familiar No. 23 McNichols Co. Chevrolet Corvette, along with Chris Dyson, a name Sebring fans are extremely familiar with from his days in the American Le Mans Series, in the No. 20 Plaid Ford Mustang.
Series veterans like David Pintaric, Simon Gregg and Lawrence Loshak are back and know their way around Sebring International Raceway.
Those who like horsepower will love the TA class, as the cars are capable of creating 850 horsepower and can go from 0 to 60 in 3.1 seconds, while reaching speeds of 190 miles-perhour.
The largest field is the TA2 class, with 30 entries, and they have their own race. The cars are newer Camaros, Mustangs and Dodge Challengers, so fans of the old ‘Muscle Car’ wars will be right at home when these cars are on the course. Boca Raton’s Rafo Matos is back to defend his title in the No. 88 3Dimensional.com Chevrolet Camaro.
The TA2 class will hold its 75-minute feature race at 11:10 a.m. and the TA class, along with the newly named SGT and GT classes will race on Sunday at 3:25 p.m.
SVRA
Ther list of cars entered in the Sebring Vintage Classic is impressive, as always, with cars ranging from MGs of the early 1950s to Porches from 2018 and everything in between.
Several fan favorites are scheduled to return to Sebring, including the husband and wife team of David and Adrea Robertson, who will have their famous Ford Doran GTs, including the car that placed third at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2011. Sebring fans will no doubt remember the pair from their time in the American Le Mans Series.
Travis Engen and the 2005 No. 2 Audi R8 LMP will return and Engen will also be behind the wheel of the 1962 Lotus 23B and there will be the usual assortment of Porsches, Corvettes, Ferraris, along with cars from Austin Healy, BMW, Ginetta, Lotus and more.
Schedule
Action begins today at 8 a.m. with practice for the SVRA cars and the Trans Am cars will take to the track at 11:30 a.m. for testing, with the TA/SGT/GTcars running together and the TA2 cars having their own session.
After lunch, the SVRA groups will hold qualifying sessions and the Trans Am cars will take to the track for for one final test session to close out the day’s activities.
It’s another 8 a.m. start on Saturday, with the second qualifying sessions for the SVRA cars and the first race of the weekend will begin at 10:05 a.m. with the SVRA’s International GT Series cars. The Trans Am field will have one practice session, sandwiched by an SVRA qualifying session to take it to the lunch break.
Saturday afternoon will feature SVRA races and the qualifying session for the Trans Am cars.
Saturday’s Hagerty Cars & Caffeine Car Show will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday’s action also begins at 8 a.m. and the first event is a 90-minute enduro race, followed by two 30-minute group races. At 11:10, the first 75-minute Trans Am feature race will take place for the TA2 class, followed by lunch. There will be four sprint races after lunch, followed by the feature event of the weekend, the 75-minute Trans Am race for TA/SGT and GT classes, which will wind-up the weekend’s festivities.
Tickets are $10 for today or $20 for Saturday or Sunday tickets. A three-day pass can be purchased for $35, which includes camping. Ticket information is available at svra.com.
