SEBRING — Population projections state Florida’s Heartland will have twice as many people by 2060.
To prepare, the Heartland Regional Transportation Planning Organization is looking at all possible traffic conflicts that may exist on area roads in the next 25 years. That may mean more lanes or redesigning intersections to improve traffic flow.
It may also mean new corridors, said Marybeth Soderstrom, engagement and mobility manager for the HRTPO. One such corridor could be — if the models show that it’s needed — an extension of Schumacher Road west into Hardee County, connecting it with Steve Roberts Special at Parnell Road.
It could provide another connection between the counties, taking traffic pressure off State Roads 64 and 66, and off Hammock Road, which runs through Highlands Hammock State Park and crosses Charlie Creek with just a single-lane bridge.
“We’ll be hearing a lot more than we had before,” Soderstrom said, such as how traffic counts and accident data will go into the model to suggest improvements that can fix or prevent problems.
It will have some trial and error, she said, as with all studies.
Regional traffic visions start in Tallahassee, she said, and get refreshed every few years.
One potential solution, she said, involves limited-access roads, like parts of the Florida Turnpike system. Right now, Florida Senate President Bill Galvano is pushing for that in the form of the Heartland Parkway, Soderstrom said, a proposed high-speed expressway from Southwest Florida to Polk County, continuing as far north as the Georgia line.
His proposals for more roads, including a Heartland Parkway, has gained some criticism in the press and politics for being expensive and not effective for economic growth.
Soderstrom said there have been proposed alignments in past long-range transportation plans for the Florida Department of Transportation.
“If something happens, we’ll be the first to know,” Soderstrom said of HRTPO staff and board members, who come from the other six counties in the Heartland outside Polk County: Highlands, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry and Okeechobee.
State Road 70 is already on the slate for improvements, and is considered part of the state’s strategic intermodal system.
There is a safety issue, that was brought up not only in the HRTPO’s Citizens’ Advisory Committee, but also by a member of that committee, Ray Royce, at a recent meeting of the Highlands County Board of County Commission, since all commissioners serve on the HRTPO Board.
Royce said he considered it a good week that he got run off SR 70 only once en route from U.S. 27 to the Okeechobee County line. Guard rails, he said, are only three feet from the pavement, giving little to no room to maneuver.
“You’re in a damn pinball machine for that 10 to 12 mile segment,” Royce said.
All the other segments, he said, have shoulders to get off to road, if needed.
He suggested, since FDOT plans to widen that section of the road to four lanes, the state could purchase the right of way now, move drainage ditches out to the edge of the new right of way, and make wide shoulders for emergencies.
Soderstrom said the road overall is being widened for better capacity. Locally, however, the HRTPO is looking at safety, and the study of that road is still under way.
Ultimately, she said, HRTPO wants to reduce fatalities and injuries by adopting FDOT’s “Vision Zero” guidelines: The goal of having no traffic fatalities on state and local roads.
Statewide, from 2013-2017, there were 2,821 fatalities and 20,910 injuries.
It works out to an average of 66.8 per year.
Transportation planners can do a lot to make roads easier to navigate, Soderstrom said, and road projects get better points for state funding with more safety features, such as multi-use paths removed from the pavement and conflict-reducing signals.
“Every place is a little bit different,” Soderstrom said of intersection improvements and the process to match improvements to the situation.
“Sometimes it’s a small fix,” she said.
After that, drivers need better education, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.