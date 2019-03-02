I’m typing this column amid getting ready for a trip. I will be heading to Las Vegas, Nevada, for a week-long writing workshop/conference.
I am both looking forward to the trip and nervous about it. The nerves are because I’m leaving the homestead in the hands of my husband Don, who while a perfectly capable person might not realize something needs to be done because I’m the one who does it all the time.
It’s silly, of course. Paul will be helping out, and both of them are mature human beings who can take care of themselves. But I’ve already come up with a plan for them to text me if they need some question answered. Call it being a mom.
Because I live far away from the airport, I will be driving tomorrow for over two hours. I’m hoping to leave early enough that I don’t have to catch lunch at the airport, which tends to be pricey. There’s also a Cracker Barrel on the way to the airport, and I’m not one to skip Cracker Barrel if I get a chance for it.
I do not plan to eat in my car. According to a story I read on www.foxnews.com, a Connecticut man apparently got into trouble last April when a police officer thought he saw him talking on his cell phone while driving, a big no-no in Connecticut.
The driver, Jason Stiber, claims the cop was mistaken – what the officer took to be a phone was really a McDonald’s hash brown that he was consuming while driving. The officer apparently didn’t buy the story and hit Stiber with a $300 ticket.
Stiber has been fighting the ticket, appealing a ruling he lost previously. John Thygerson, Stiber’s attorney, allegedly submitted phone records proving Stiber wasn’t on the phone at the time of the event and claims his client is innocent. A ruling is expected by April 5th of this year.
I admit to both eating and talking on the phone while driving (I can sense my best friend wanting to smack me upside the head for that). I don’t text and drive – that way lies accidents – but sometimes I need to communicate with someone while on the road. So, I’m glad I live in Florida where it’s not against the law – yet.
When I fly to Vegas, I’m hoping for an uneventful trip. I certainly don’t want to experience what Moria Boxall, a Scottish woman, endured after a 9,000-mile flight from Australia to Scotland. It seems she brought home a stowaway – a small spotted python that took up residence in one of her shoes.
The article I read on www.cnn.com doesn’t indicate how said python got into her suitcase and her shoe. It does say it was starting to shed its skin, which you can see in the pictures that Boxall or some other calm person was able to take.
Me? Finding a snake in my shoe – even a “cute little baby” snake, as a friend of mine referred to it – would result in some shrieking and running. Probably not much picture taking.
Anyway, Boxall did have the presence of mind to call an animal protection organization that took the small non-venomous snake into quarantine in Edinburgh. I have no idea what will happen to it, but I hope they find a comfy shoe for it to live in while they decide.
So, here’s to no traffic tickets and no snakes on my trip. And that the house is still standing when I get back. Of course, it will be. Right?
