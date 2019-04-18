SEBRING — People who visit the Highlands County Tax Collector’s Office in Sebring will find a bright green wall featuring a tree in full foliage, with names on the leaves.
They will also find painted portraits of Deputy Sheriff William J. Gentry Jr., who died in the line of duty last May and whose organ and tissue donations have helped 144 other people. Those who are also so inclined will be able to designate themselves as organ donors on their driver license, for free.
At the mural unveiling and dedication Wednesday morning, Tax Collector Eric Zwayer said he and Deputy Sheriff Steven Ritenour wanted to use Gentry’s tragic death to grow organ donation. Up until recently, putting the heart on a license to mark one’s decision to be a donor had cost $31.25.
“I got my gears going,” Zwayer said, noting that “once I get my gears going, it’s hard to stop.”
Zwayer said he and officials in Tallahassee got a procedural change for the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles to let people make that one change to their license, free of charge.
Right now, he said, the statewide average for organ donation is 49%. In Highlands County, that number is 59%, Zwayer said.
Betsy Edwards, senior public affairs coordinator for LifeLink Foundation Inc., said Gentry’s decision to be a donor saved four lives, gave sight to two other people and helped another 140 through tissue donation.
“He had so much to give,” Edwards said to his family and friends at the dedication. “Thanks for sharing further a piece of him with us.”
While nothing can bring back a loved one, Edwards said one bright light for that person’s family is knowing they can help others by honoring that decision to donate organs and tissue.
“It may sound minor, but almost 60% (of Highlands drivers are designated organ donors) when the state average is 49% is pretty significant,” Edwards said.
Deputy Sheriff Kevin Gentry said he didn’t know where to start with his feelings about his lost brother.
Since his brother died on May 7, 2018, Kevin Gentry and his father, William J. “Jack” Gentry, have taken up the pool cue making business their loved one started, striving to duplicate the perfection the late William Gentry Jr. put in his work.
They made four “Thin Blue Line” cues that were exhibited at a conference in Philadelphia, and sold out before they could arrive there.
All the proceeds went to firefighter and law enforcement charitable organizations.
They are now making a “Sebring Strong” cue, in memory of the SunTrust shooting victims with proceeds to help the Sebring Strong Foundation.
They’ve had 19 requests for the cues already, at $2,247 each — his late brother’s badge number at the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
“Thank you for being here,” Kevin Gentry said. “It doesn’t get any easier.”
Sheriff Paul Blackman echoed that sentiment, given that the one-year anniversary of Deputy William Gentry’s death is coming in a little more than two weeks.
Blackman thanked Edwards and Zwayer for the mural and an easier way for people to add their donor status to their licenses.
“Sometimes the easy things are the hard decisions to make,” Blackman said, but then said the high number of local organ donors did not surprise him, “when we know the kinds of citizens we serve in Highlands County.”
Zwayer’s staff wore “Tree of Life” T-shirts to work that day. Two members of LifeLink who had worked directly with the Gentry family last year also attended: Tammy Daggett and Rebecca Sayor.
Sayor said many more wanted to come, but not all could take off work.
Daggett said they have the kind of job they don’t want to leave, even for a day.
“I have the kind of job where I always feel like I’m doing some good,” Daggett said.
