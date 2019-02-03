Area sports fans are no doubt familiar with the exploits of Venice’s Trey Burton, who plays tight end for the NFL’s Chicago Bears.
Burton is the greatest player to come out of Venice High School’s powerhouse football program – arguably the school’s greatest athlete. Tall, fast, strong and hard-working, Burton was a quarterback who in his senior year, 2009, not only passed for 1,876 yards and 18 touchdowns but also ran the ball for another 821 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Do the math: That’s 2,697 yards of offense and 40 touchdowns in total. It is an extraordinary athletic accomplishment. He was, and still is, an extraordinary athlete.
As detailed in a recent Sun story by Vinnie Portell, Burton left Venice for the University of Florida in Gainesville, where he stepped in to the quarterback role frequently during his freshman year. Notably that year, Burton broke Tim Tebow’s UF record by scoring six touchdowns in one game, against the University of Kentucky. Eventually, the versatile Burton was shifted to other positions: wide receiver, fullback and tight end.
He never quite found his niche position in college and, undrafted, managed to sign on with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2014. There, he stuck as a backup tight end and eventually gained more playing time over the years.
Then came his greatest moment — one of the greatest moments in Philadelphia sports history. In a trick play late in the first half of Super Bowl LLI in 2017, the tight end (and former quarterback) threw a touchdown pass to Eagles starting quarterback Nick Foles, which became the signature play of the Eagles’ title victory. It is replayed frequently on TV this time of year, and will be replayed forever in Philadelphia.
Now with the Bears, Burton is an established star. A local hero. A extraordinarily gifted athlete. And much more:
He is an exemplary human being whose religious convictions and family and community background propel him toward service to others. That service will be honored today as Burton is recognized as his team’s nominee for the NFL’s prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which is given for excellence on and off the field.
The winner will be named tonight during a two-hour prime-time NFL awards ceremony tonight. The program is on NBC and begins at 9 p.m.
Burton has worked with the International Justice Mission, which works to end slave trafficking, and By the Hand, which supports struggling students in Chicago. He traveled to the Dominican Republic with IJM. He pledged to donate $1,000 to the organization for every catch he made this season, plus $2,500 for every touchdown.
This service is latest in a lifestyle thread that began a young man here. As Burton’s brother, Clay, told Portell, “Growing up in Venice, we would try to do as much as we could around the community and help. ... He’s always had that giving spirit and that will to help people.”
Win the Walter Payton prize or not, Burton exemplifies the characteristics of a model citizen. He is a man all young people can look up too, to emulate. He is someone we can all applaud.
