By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — The biggest gap in treatment of addictions happens after treatment, said officials with Tri-County Human Services Inc.
That’s when recently recovered addicts leave rehabilitation and/or jail and have to re-enter society, often right back in the community where their addictions began and grew.
That’s why Tri-County is raising funds to purchase a duplex in Highlands County to serve as transitional housing, and why the organization held a “kickoff” fundraising lunch Tuesday to raise funds and awareness for the need.
“One reason we’re here is to make that happen,” said Robert Rihn, Tri-County CEO, at a kickoff fundraising luncheon on Tuesday.
Rihn said Tri-County serves Highlands, Hardee and Polk Counties, but current Tri-County “halfway houses” are in Polk, far away from Highlands residents who need them.
He said the new fundraising effort is to raise $140,000 to purchase a duplex in Highlands County, for use as transitional housing.
Rihn testified that he “graduated” from a children’s home in Pennsylvania, and credits an attentive counselor with helping him find direction in life.
Tom Barrett, a graduate of Tri-County programs, said he went to Sarasota to find a transitional home.
Too often, Barrett said, someone gets out of jail only to re-offend, and people ask why the person decided to do that.
“It’s because we’re not providing the services [they need],” Barrett said.
If he’d gone back into the same surroundings after getting clean, he said, he would have fallen into addiction again.
Marie Stephenson, services advocate for Tri-County Human Services, testified how she was “the crack addict” in drug-prone areas of the county prior to getting sober on Dec. 3, 2003.
”I never used a drug until I was 32,” Stephenson said.
During her addiction, her family — especially kids — cut off contact with her. She said the care and encouragement she got from Tri-County and transitional housing got her sober and helped her reconnect with her family.
In 2016, she started working for Tri-County, and credits her recovery to having a halfway house in Polk County where she could be safe from falling back into drugs.
Terry Bryant, AdventHealth administrative director of Transitional Care Services told of finding a man, homeless and unable to find a job because of prior convictions, who had fallen into diabetic delusions while trying to hitchhike to see his wife and child in Tampa. Tri-County was able to get him stable and shelter, near his family.
Dr. Donald Geldart, Tri-County’s medical director, said he grew up with a loving, generous stepfather who changed with even one drink. He also likened diabetes to an addiction to sugar, which insurance companies will treat when they won’t pay for other drug recovery treatments.
Geldart credited the Highlands County Jail for being the first to treat opioid-addicted inmates with VIVITROL during the tenure of Sheriff Susan Benton.
The drug eliminates drug cravings until patients can set up regular treatments, in this case, through Tri-County.
Benton, a member of the audience, told the Highlands News-Sun that she doesn’t think people in the community realize how bad the situation is, and how bad it could be without such interventions.
On Tuesday, as when she was sheriff, Benton said drug and mental health issues are intertwined “dual-diagnostic” issues that have to be addressed at the same time.
The luncheon culminated in a live auction of some items donated by residents and business owners to start off the fundraising.
Those interested in helping to raise the needed funds can contact Tri-County in Avon Park at 863-452-0106 or mail a donation to Tri-County Human Services at 1815 Crystal Lake Drive, Lakeland, FL 33801.
