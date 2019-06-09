SEBRING – The 14th Annual Heartland Triathlon kicked off Saturday morning with the kids taking the course first.
The race started with triathletes taking a dip in Lake Jackson, jumping on their bikes for a ride through historic downtown Sebring and ending with a run.
In the boys 15-year-old age division, Lawson McLeod crossed the finish line first Saturday morning, but placed second due to a time penalty. Steven Cartwright who was on McLeod’s heels the entire race claimed first with a final time of 25:37. McLeod placed second with 26:19 after a minute time penalty. Cristian Goycoolea rounded out the top three with a 34:38.
“I have been running triathlons for a long time and I attribute a lot of success to my teammates and my coach,” McLeod said. “We train really hard, race nationally and it is really exciting. Hopefully we can race internationally one day but doing local races is a great way to train and see how you are doing. This is not my first time at the Heartland Triathlon. The course was great and in good condition. They redid some of the roads which was great for biking and I was happy with my result and my splits. This is a great venue and a great spot for a race with great people. I will be racing both days here and I just want to have a good time. I plan on coming back again next year.”
The female 15-year-old first-place finisher was Andrea Ballestero who clocked a 29:30. Clarice Spencer was in a close second with a 29:45 and Jessica Lickstein claimed third in 32:16.
Braxton Legg was first in the boys age 14 division with a time of 26:54. Dash Edwards claimed second when he clocked a 30:39 and Jackson Perry finished in third with 30:33.
The girls 14-year-old winner was Abby Clements with a 32:17. Ines Saudino placed second with 36:05 and Sofia Rodriguez Ruiz rounded out the top three with a 37:26.
Ethan Sullivan was first in the boys 13-year-old division with a 29:12. Julian Barre placed second with 31:27 and in third place was Benjamin Brown with 31:32.
The girls 13-year-old winner was Avery Latto who clocked 31:43 and in second place was Andrea Montaner with 33:40. Finishing third was Maria Paz Escallon with 34:42.
The female 12-year-old first-place finisher was Reese McClellan with 37:32 and in second was Isabella Wolfington who clocked a 39:45. In third place was Danielle Weathers in 39:56.
The boys 12-year-old winner was Brady Comerford who clocked a 31:24. Placing second was Caedmon Higgins with 32:50 and rounding out the top three was Lucas Young with 33:43.
In the girls 11-year-old division Connie Curti finished in first with a 32:56 and placing in second Samantha Perry with 33:01. Claiming third was Raphaela Lima with 35:50.
“The course was awesome and I had fun,” said Sebring’s Royal Kulick, age 11. “I wanted to finish with a smile and I did that today. This was an awesome experience especially since it was my first triathlon. I will definitely do this race again. I did scratch my knee but I was able to finish the race with a smile.”
The first place boy in the 11-year-old age group was Luis Rodriguez Ruiz with a time of 31:58. Placing second was Jesse Roberts with 35:33 and in third was Anderson Ranson with 35:43.
Day two of the Heartland Triathlon is today in beautiful downtown Sebring. The race begins at 7 a.m. and is for ages 16 and up.
