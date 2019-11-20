“When one door closes another one opens but we often look so long and so regretfully upon the closed door that we do not see the one which is open,” Alexander Graham Bell, inventor of the telephone.
Yoga is a passage of self-renewal: mind, body, spirit and emotions. Nothing ever stays the same; new Life is evoked from the old. As we move forward, there are new opportunities for us to continue our journey.
As the first Gold’s Gym yoga instructor when it opened 11 years ago, I joined with other practitioners who picked up the chalice on the path of self-discovery to pass on teaching yoga to others, what I have learned over 30 years of practice. New to yoga students often ask me to clarify the benefits of a yoga practice. It is simple. Yoga is about choice, to consciously break negative habit patterns recorded in the “muscle memory” of the body/brain that may have worked in the past but is no longer functional for growth. This is the yoga journey of self-discovery into the Light.
For thousands of years, from Hindu Practitioners to the present in the West, new learners passed on their knowledge connecting synapses in the brain and energy vortexes in the body through the “chakras.” Yoga is a self-actualizing practice, learning, laughing and overcoming obstacles. It is a choice to pursue for a lifetime; not an exercise “to go to” but an exploratory adventure. Yoga is transformative. There is always a fresh new beginning, awaiting just on the other side of what may seem like an illusion of a “closed door.”
The Yoga Journey in Sebring at Gold’s Gym reached its maturity on Nov. 15, but the journey does not end. The YMCA and other gyms offer new opportunities for growth. The YMCA provides guided instruction in a variety of classes to bridge the missing link between inanimate machines and human beings.
This is where I teach as well, as a new yoga class starting today, Wednesday, from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Peter Power Roberts Museum in Avon Park. Although yoga today is widespread on different electronic media, there is nothing more growth oriented than the symbiotic relationship between student and yoga teacher.
The pictures of dedicated Gold’s Gym yoga students, “speak louder than words.” For all of us who spent many hours of camaraderie practicing yoga and working out at Gold’s, we now move on but never forget, “It is the laughter that we will remember!” (Lyrics from Barbara Streisand son, “The Way We Were.”)
