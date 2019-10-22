By JIM TAYLOR
Correspondent
SEBRING — A crowd of 111 people participated in Sun N’ Lake’s annual Trick or Trot 5K run on Friday night, all beating the incoming rain on a warm and humid evening. Some dressed for the occasion, most looked like the zombie apocalypse when they finished.
Douglas Elam was the overall winner with a time of 21:05, followed by Xander Farrow (21:14) and Mason Goins (22:28.6).
Martha Hernandez finished first overall among females with a time 24:39.3. Jennifer Glassburn finished second with a time 27:32.5 and Kayla Smith crossed the finish line at 29:25.0.
In male age groups, Hunter Potts captured the 5-and-under group with a time of 57:36.8, while Jaylen Medrano captured the 6 to 10 category with a time of 28:40.2.
Josue Sanchez won the 11 to 14 age group with a solid time of 23:31.4, while Seth McCall’s 23:38.6 won the 15 to 18 age group.
Timothy Wheaton won the 30 to 34 age group in 26:03.6 and John Dean II raced to victory in the 35 to 39 class with a time of 32:22.4.
Margarito Hernandez won the 45 to 49 class with a time of 23:55.0, while Randy Benton won the 50 to 54 class in 41:39.4 and Eric Jennings was first in the 55 to 59 class in 26:44.9.
Kirk Becker placed first in the 60 to 64 class in 28:08.2, Kenny Vincent won the 65 to 69 group in 44:07.7 and Ronald Sevigny placed first in the 70 to 74 group in 42:32.3
In the female age groups, Allison Crawford won the 6 to 10 class with a time of 37:36.4, while Riley Sevigny captured the 11 to 14 age group with a time of 39:47.9 and Crystal Mendoza won the 15 to 18 age group in 31:01.5.
Joyce Marshall won the placed first in the 19 to 24 class with a time of 31:21, while Jordan Wilson won the 25 to 29 class with a time of 30:14.9 and Amanda Crawford was first in the 30 to 34 age group with a time of 31:16.8.
Tiffany Sevigny was first in the 35 to 39 class with a time of 30:40.8, Shannon Kissling won the 40 to 44 age group with a time of 34:55.1 and Miriam Serrano took the 45 to 49 age group with a time of 33:51.6.
Marty Meilke won the 50 to 54 group in 30:55.8, Victoria Maxwell placed first in the 55 to 59 class in 47:04.2, Gwen Sexauer was first in the 60 to 64 class in 47:22.9 and Sandra Cook was first in the 75 to 79 group with a time of 57:02.3.
The Halloween-themed runs continue on Saturday, when the Ridge Area Arc 10th Annual Halloween 5K Run/Walk & 1-Mile Family Fun Run takes place at Highlands Hammock State Park, beginning at 8 a.m. Call 863-452-1295 for questions or email dscherlacher@ridgeareaarc.org.
