2019 Trick or Trot 5K
October 18, 2019
Female Open Winners: Martha Hernandez, 24:39.3; Jennifer Glassburn, 27:32.5; 3 Kayla Smith, 29:25.0.
Male Open Winners: Douglas Elam, 21:05.0; Xander Farrow, 21:14.0; Mason Goins, 22:28.6.
Male 5 and Under: Hunter Potts, 57:36.8.
Female 6 to 10: Allison Crawford, 37:34.4; Aubrie Sevigny, 37:36.4; Keira Murray, 48:01.6; Lexy Stephens, 50:06.1; Dakota Hirsch, 50:43.5; Olivia Harris, 55:31.2; Hope Potts, 56:12.7; Baylee Selph, 56:58.9.
Male 6 to 10: Jaylen Medrano, 28:40.2; Colin Dean, 34:37.2; Trey Gonzalez, 44:09.2; Aiden Rutigliano, 45:49.0; Sean Rutigliano, 46:21.8.
Female 11 to 14: Riley Sevigny, 39:47.9; Kendal Lambert, 39:49.3; Carlie Stockenberg, 42:03.2; Melanie Martinez, 43:48.0; Baylee Sevigny, 45:28.3; Alexi Lugo, 45:48.4.
Male 11 to 14: Josue Sanchez, 23:31.4; Diego Mendoza, 29:25.1; Isaiah Benavidez, 52:56.9.
Female 15 to 18: Crystal Mendoza, 31:01.5; Abby Penfield, 38:10.4; Mayleen Gonzalez, 44:49.7; Michaeli Hirsch, 57:00.8.
Male 15 to 18: Seth McCall, 23:38.6; Eduardo Miranda, 24:56.5; Ben Deen, 28:14.1; Dominic Lug, 29:03.2; Alejandro Vasquez, 31:21.0.
Female 19 to 24: Joyce Marshall, 31:21.0; Megan Elam, 33:07.2; Ari Caewin, 33:26.8; Fernanda Miranda, 45:22.6; Meghan Batchelder, 48:33.8.
Female 25 to 29: Jordan Wilson, 30:14.9; Maria Baltazar, 32:18.0; Katelynn Stoll, 33:11.2; Gabriela Rodriguez, 35:28.0; Kiri Crommett, 35:47.9; Emmie Pereira, 38:27.4; Allison Melendez, 43:18.0; Alexandra Maxwell, 46:29.3; Kristen Miller, 53:39.7; Ashley Almodovar, 54:53.0; Mary Gainous, 56:12.0; Rebekah Kline, 57:03.3; Samantha Potts, 57:36.4.
Female 30 to 34: Amanda Crawford, 31:16.8; Monica Medrano, 40:44.8; Irene Gamez, 43:42.2; Kristy Harris, 47:30.5; Daniela Serrano, 47:36.0; Brandie Murray, 50:00.6; Samantha Roll 32 93 53:41.4; Missy Huff , 54:23.2; Kamilla Boles, 55:48.0.
Male 30 to 34: Timothy Wheaton, 26:03.6; Troy Gonzalez, 44:10.2; Jacob Lyons, 56:08.2.
Female 35 to 39: Tiffany Sevigny, 30:40.8; Jessica Pleger, 31:44.6; Nina Benton, 31:54.1; Amy Ferrante, 35:44.2; Priscilla Preece, 35:51.4; Teresa Mendoza, 38:33.9; Leah Redding, 43:03.5; Casey Morehouse, 44:50.6; Corey Rutigliano, 48:12.1; Robyn Russell, 50:06.7; Robin Sherwood, 53:42.6; Liz Lyons, 56:07.7; Jessica Current, 58:21.5.
Male 35 to 39: John Dean II, 32:22.4; Cason Harris, 33:35.7; Nehemiah Ferrante, 35:44.1; Mark Sevigny, 36:10.7; Carlos Cortes, 39:41.9.
Female 40 to 44: Shannon Kissling, 34:55.1; Sharla Elliot, 34:58.3; Katherine Grizzell, 38:58.2.
Female 45 to 49: Miriam Serrano, 33:51.6; Karen White, 37:52.1; Cheryl Rosenbaum, 39:55.9; Cindy Hanchey, 48:19.4; Robin Cook 47 89 51:06.1; Cassie Cook, 51:07.3; Sue Walker, 56:33.1.
Male 45 to 49: Margarito Miranda, 23:55.0; Joe Stockenberg, 31:33.5; Litton Walker, 56:33.6.
Female 50 to 54: Marty Mielke, 30:55.8; Kristi Hagar, 39:21.0; Kimberly O’Connor, 43:23.3.
Male 50 to 54: Randy Benton, 41:39.4.
Female 55 to 59: Victoria Maxwell, 47:04.2.
Male 55 to 59: Eric Jennings, 26:44.9.
Female 60 to 64: Gwen Sexauer, 47:22.9; Candy Morehouse, 51:02.7.
Male 60 to 64: Kirk Becker, 28:08.2.
Male 65 to 69: Kenny Vincent, 44:07.7.
Male 70 to 74: Ronald Sevigny, 42:32.3.
Female 75 to 79: Sandra Cook, 57:02.3.
