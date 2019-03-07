The Avon Park, Sebring and Lake Placid wrestling teams participated in regional competition on Saturday and three wrestlers advanced to the state finals.
At regionals, the top four finishers in each weight class advanced to the state finals.
Avon Park’s Elvis Rodriguez was fourth in the Class 1A-Region 3 competition in the 113-pound weight class. Red Devil senior Javier Arango finished fourth at 285 pounds.
Dunbar’s Jacquez Shird defeated Arango by a 5-3 decision for third place. Rodriguez and Arango advance to the state competition.
Lake Placid also competed in Class 1A-Region 3, and Lake Placid’s Chase Lane-Costello placed fourth at 126 pounds. In the third place match, Lane-Costello was defeated by Jake Manning of Saint Stephen’s Episcopal by a fall. He advances to the state tournament.
Avon Park finished 16th overall with 41 points, while Lake Placid was 29th with 15.
“We had one kid make it to state,” said Lake Placid Wrestling Coach Jason Holden. “Chase Lane-Costello is a hardworking young man and he peaked at the right time. He wrestled smart. He got into trouble a few times but did not panic and was able to get out of it. Everyone wrestled their best but he is the only one to win a match. His teammates are excited to practice with him and give him someone to work out with on the mats this week.”
Sebring competed in the Class 2A-Region 3 meet and did not have any top four finishers.
Sebring’s Will Sivers lost by a 5-2 decision in the 160-pound weight class to Charlotte’s Matthew Andou. Blue Streak Efrain Acosta was knocked out of the competition by Ronald Fritz of East Lake by a 7-5 decision, and Curtis Harris of Sebring battled Adrian Ayala of Palmetto Ridge and lost by a 6-0 decision.
“It was a tough loss,” said Sebring Coach Josh Miller. “The guys did nothing wrong but if you have one bad match it can cost you. Efrain Acosta faced the same kid last week at district and won but lost this time. Will Sivers lost in the blood round to the same kid he beat last week. It was just really disappointing but these guys did their best and I am proud of them.”
The Class 1A State Wrestling Tournament is set for Friday and Saturday at the Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee.
