Traveling out of your area for away games has become the normal thing in high school athletics. Especially for football teams in rural communities with only a 10-game season.
The Lake Placid High School football team will soon be finding out about traveling. As they are heading to New Orleans, La., to take on John Curtis Christian School on Friday, Oct. 4.
Lake Placid first-year Coach Carl White commented about the game.
“ It’s a great opportunity for our young men,” he said. “We are going to New Orleans. We are going to get to play the 18th-ranked team in the country. We are going to play John Curtis. At the end of the day it’s about exposing our kids to the absolute best.”
John Curtis Christian School was the 2018 Division I State Champion from the state of Louisiana. The Patriots have a rich history of football.
The head football coach, J.T. Curtis, is entering his 51st season at the helm of the football program. He has 27 State Championships in his career. Coach Curtis was asked about the secret of his success.
“Passion for the game and the chance to motivate men to be the best they can be” stated Coach Curtis.
The experience to play teams out of state was one important thing for Coach Curtis.
“It is a great experience for our guys to play different teams outside of our area,” he said. “It grants them the opportunity to spread their wings and play against other young men they normally wouldn’t”
John Curtis Christian Academy has plenty of talent. This year’s starting quarterback, Collin Guggenheim has committed to Army. Running back Corey Wren has committed to Georgia and defensive tackle Angelo Anderson has committed to play at Tulane next year.
“If it wouldn’t have been for our administration and our school board for allowing us to do this it wouldn’t have been possible,” said Coach White.
The team will be taking campus tours at the University of Florida and University of West Florida in Pensacola on Oct. 3, on the way to New Orleans.
Lake Placid Principal Kevin Tunning is thrilled for the opportunity.
“We are excited,” he said. “Our boys are going to get to be on two college campuses. It’s a great opportunity for them.”
Lake Placid Athletic Director Jason Holden is a supporter of the trip.
“What a fantastic opportunity for the town, for our athletes, for the coaches, for the school,” Holden said.
A number of Lake Placid fans will make the trip, including Holden.
“I will be there, the principal will be there and some other administration,” the Green Dragon athletic director said.
Coach White added that Offensive Coordinator Colin Renner was instrumental in Lake Placid getting the Dragons the chance to play in this game.
“He is phenomenal, as far as his network and talking on the phone.” stated Coach White. “For us it was a no-brainer. And hats off to Coach Renner. It’s a free trip for our student-athletes. So let’s go do it.”
John Curtis Christian Academy has arranged the travel for Lake Placid.
John Curtis Christian Academy is in negotiations with ESPN3 to carry the game. At the time of this article the game is scheduled at Tulane University but could be moved to another site in New Orleans.
Nonetheless the Lake Placid Dragons will be hitting uncharted territory with the travel but an experience the team will never forget.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.