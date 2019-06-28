My husband had a bad fall at home and went to the local emergency room. The "contract" doctor thought he might have a concussion and there was no local neurologist they could call in, so they ordered him shipped overnight to Tampa General on a 2 1/2-hour ride across side roads.

When I ransomed him the next day we were informed there was no concussion so subsequently we had a 2 1/2-hour ride home over the same back roads.

Since then I have heard of similar situations of dumping patients to other out-of-county hospitals rather than treating our local patients locally here.

What is going on?

Elizabeth Cargile

Sebring

