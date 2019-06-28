My husband had a bad fall at home and went to the local emergency room. The "contract" doctor thought he might have a concussion and there was no local neurologist they could call in, so they ordered him shipped overnight to Tampa General on a 2 1/2-hour ride across side roads.
When I ransomed him the next day we were informed there was no concussion so subsequently we had a 2 1/2-hour ride home over the same back roads.
Since then I have heard of similar situations of dumping patients to other out-of-county hospitals rather than treating our local patients locally here.
What is going on?
Elizabeth Cargile
Sebring
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.