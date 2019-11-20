Since 2006, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Highlands County has continually educated children in the Avon Park and Sebring communities on the importance of a healthy mind, body and spirit through Triple Play, a multi-level program exclusive to the Boys & Girls Club of America. This proven health and wellness program is co-sponsored by founding partner The Coca-Cola Company and the Anthem Foundation. The program’s three components — mind, body and spirit — has made more than 14.4 million connections with kids and teens.
Here in Highlands County, Triple Play has touched more than 2,000 young lives.
Healthy Habits (mind): Addresses the ways an individual’s health behaviors are influenced by personal beliefs and exposure to positive modeling. This program includes activities that focus on helping youth assess, practice, identify, consider, and recognize health behaviors and messages, as well as nutrition education.
Daily Challenges (body): Intentional focus on physical literacy: Ability — Increasing capability in basic movement skills and overall fitness; Confidence — the knowledge of the ability to play sports or enjoy other physical activities and Motivation — the intrinsic enthusiasm for physical activity for members to be physically active for life.
Social Recreation (spirit): Emphasis on social and emotional development, or the social, cognitive, and behavioral skills that youth need to be healthy and productive. There is an explicit focus on emotional regulation, healthy relationships (with self and others), and responsible decision-making.
Please allow me to introduce you to “Maddison” (name changed). She is in fifth grade and has really blossomed because of the life-changing programs at the Avon Park Boys & Girls Club. Florine Anderson, site director of the Avon Park location of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Highlands County, says that when Maddison first came to the club, she was shy and did not want to be bothered by anyone.
Maddison did not have many social skills. But as the months went by, she started participating more in the Triple Play curriculum, as well as the Be A Star program. After a while she started smiling more and interacting with the other children. Maddison learned to love the physical activities of the Daily Challenges curriculum. She began looking forward to walking around the track and playing kickball. She especially enjoys jumping jacks.
When Maddison learned the importance of nutrition through the Healthy Habits program, she started bringing healthy snacks with her to school.
Maddison also asked for tutoring in reading and math because she wanted to improve her grades. Maddison’s next report card reflected her decision; her grades had markedly improved. She proudly showed her report card to Mrs. Anderson and her tutors. Maddison has continued to be committed to her studies. She hopes to go to college after graduating high school. Maddison is quick to tell anyone that she is very happy that her mother chose to bring her to the Boys & Girls Club.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Highlands County is a 501 ©(3) non-profit organization. Our Mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. We offer afterschool programs, which provide mentoring, tutoring and enrichment opportunities for children in elementary, middle, and high school, as well as summer programs filled opportunities to have fun while learning. The club has locations in Avon Park and Sebring. For more information about our programs, or how you may volunteer or donate, visit our website at www.highlandsbgc.org, or contact us by calling 863-451-5401.
Note to the reader: If you are interested in learning more about the Boys & Girls Clubs’ Avon Park site, please visit our Facebook page: Boys & Girls Clubs of Highlands County (@BGCHC). If you would like to tour the Avon Park site, contact Florine Anderson at 863-452-4414.
