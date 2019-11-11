Panthers Rangers Hockey

Florida Panthers defenseman Mike Matheson (19) and left wing Dryden Hunt (73) celebrate with center Vincent Trocheck (21) after he scored during the shootout in the team's NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers on Sunday.

NEW YORK — The Florida Panthers’ resiliency and determination helped them earn two points.

Vincent Trocheck recorded the shootout winner, and the Panthers beat the New York Rangers 6-5 on Sunday.

Frank Vatrano scored in regulation and converted in the shootout as the Panthers snapped a two-game skid.

Evgenii Dadonov had a goal and two assists, while Aleksander Barkov had a goal and a helper. Sam Montembeault made 34 saves.

“It was an entertaining game,” Panthers coach Joel Quenneville said. “First and foremost, you want to make sure you are playing the right way. We have been getting into these games recently with a lot production, a lot of goals. I still think there is room for us to tighten it up.”

Kaapo Kakko scored the lone shootout goal and had a power-play goal, and Ryan Strome and Artemi Panarin each had two assists as the Rangers’ two-game win streak ended. Henrik Lundqvist made 30 saves in his third straight start.

The other goals from the Panthers came from Dominic Toninato and Brian Boyle.

The Rangers got goals from Ryan Lindgren, Filip Chytil, Brady Skjei and Chris Kreider, who capped off a combined six-goal second period with a power-play tally at 18:35 that gave New York a 5-4 lead.

The Panthers tied the game for the third time 7:01 into the third period when Boyle redirected a slap shot from the point by Keith Yandle.

‘We weathered the storm,” Vatrano said.

