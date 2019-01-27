The Syrian Civil War (relating to ordinary citizens and their concerns) started in 2011 and continues today, a mere seven years later, so how dare President Trump withdraw American troops from Syria. Even thinking about removing others from Afghanistan, which started in 2001, a insignificant 17 years, can only be an effort to pump up his approval rating while preventing General Mad Dog Mattis an opportunity to further glorify his name, all while denying these brave American soldiers an occasion to lose their lives, limbs or miss any one of the seven medical issues such as musculoskeletal injuries and pain, mental health issues, chemical exposure, infections that civilians almost never experience and for which vaccines are not available, noise and vibration exposure, Traumatic Brain Injury or urologic injuries they may confront while there or upon their return home.
While Mattis and Trump disagree on strategy, Obama and Mattis disagreed on goals and consequences but Democrats didn't get their underwear in a knot back then.
Jerry Wright
Avon Park
