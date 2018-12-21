SEBRING — A red Ford F-150 rolled over around 10 a.m. Thursday in the median of U.S. 27 just south of Denny’s restaurant in Sebring.
Central dispatch issued a call for emergency personnel at 10:12 a.m. Highlands County Emergency Medical Services responded and someone was taken via ambulance for emergency treatment. However, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office could not confirm the identity of the patient or the number of vehicles involved.
Although the Sheriff’s Office responded to the rollover, Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.
The Ford F-150 came to rest on its side with the front end of the truck facing toward northbound traffic on U.S. 27. The rollover occurred near the intersection of U.S. 27 and Bramblewood Road, just south of Denny’s.
