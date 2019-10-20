The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is defending its get-tough approach to trade against widespread attacks from America’s trading partners while at the same time arguing that many countries must increase government spending to boost global growth.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said U.S. trade policies, which have included tariffs on billions of dollars of imports from China and other nations, are intended to improve the rules for global trade.
“We are preparing a foundation for future growth through fairer trade deals,” Mnuchin said in remarks Saturday to the policy-setting committee of the International Monetary Fund.
Mnuchin said negotiations last week between the United States and China, the world’s two biggest economies, had achieved “substantial progress” on phase one of a trade deal.
President Donald Trump cited that progress when he suspended a tariff increase on $250 billion of Chinese products that had been scheduled to take effect this week. Nonetheless, details on what was in the deal have not been released, raising concerns that both countries remain far apart on a final agreement.
Higher U.S. tariffs did go into effect Friday on $7.5 billion in European goods coming into the United States in a dispute involving airplane subsidies.
Mnuchin called on countries with budget surpluses such as Germany and China to do more to aid global growth through higher government spending.
“Major economies need to take action to durably strengthen investment, job creation and domestic growth,” Mnuchin said.
