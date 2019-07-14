A recent letter to the editor focused on the one, and only one, negative from President Trump's speech at the stunning July 4th celebration in Washington, DC. It is quite apparent that this was a liberal's mission to find an error in what was said — too bad because it was an excellent history lesson.
In my lifetime, there have been four great presidents who have kept America great — Eisenhower, Kennedy, Reagan and Trump.
Is Trump perfect — no! However he sure beats the alternatives.
We should all be thankful for the positives over the last 2.5 years — there are too many to list in a small note and they far outweigh anything the previous administrations provided.
That said: President Trump is not nuts; it is the liberals who support the swamp who are.
Jim Lanigan
Lake Placid
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Ronnie Ray-Gun and Trump were two of the most overhyped hacks in presidential history. Ray-Gun was a senile traitor and Mr. Trump is a senile criminal phony. Hopefully, the scourge is cleansed in the next election.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.