A recent letter to the editor focused on the one, and only one, negative from President Trump's speech at the stunning July 4th celebration in Washington, DC. It is quite apparent that this was a liberal's mission to find an error in what was said — too bad because it was an excellent history lesson.

In my lifetime, there have been four great presidents who have kept America great — Eisenhower, Kennedy, Reagan and Trump.

Is Trump perfect — no! However he sure beats the alternatives.

We should all be thankful for the positives over the last 2.5 years — there are too many to list in a small note and they far outweigh anything the previous administrations provided.

That said: President Trump is not nuts; it is the liberals who support the swamp who are.

Jim Lanigan

Lake Placid

