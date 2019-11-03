The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Donald Trump a Florida man? Not so fast.
Despite a stinging “good riddance” tweet from New York’s governor, the president’s home state may not let him go to Florida without a fight.
Trump’s plan to shift his permanent residence to Palm Beach will likely be heavily scrutinized by New York state officials, who are notorious for auditing wealthy residents seeking to flee to lower-tax states to make sure such moves are real and not just on paper. Those cases can go on for years.
“New York says just because you fill out a piece of paper, that doesn’t make you a Floridian,” said Mark Klein, a tax lawyer who has handled hundreds of tax-residency audits. “People have this misunderstanding that if you go to Florida and fill out an affidavit, you register to vote and you get a driver’s license, that is all it takes.”
Even though it appears Trump has a strong case — he’s only spent a few nights at his Trump Tower penthouse overlooking Fifth Avenue since he became president — tax experts say it’s not a matter of if he will be audited but when.
“It’s 100 percent he’ll get audited,” predicted Barry Horowitz, a tax accountant who has handled many change-of-residency cases. “There’ll be a fight.”
In Florida, Trump would pay zero income taxes and zero estate taxes.
Trump is following a well-trod path of many other septuagenarian New Yorkers who have been drawn to Florida’s year-round warmth, sunshine and low taxes. Last year alone, 63,000 New Yorkers became Florida residents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
The criminal some call POTUS has been under investigation in NY for some time. He can run but not hide. Florida doesn't need another con man. The Sunshine State seems to cater to shady characters. He also doesn't want to lose his home state. Again. Becoming a fake Floridian isn't going to get him out from under.
What makes him a criminal? Investigations without convictions don't. ….. Are you saying everyone that "runs" to Florida are hiding from something? What did you run from? Just how "shady" are you, since Florida is catering to you? …. Why do you thing he doesn't want to lose his home state? …. Are all people that have moved to Florida for tax purposes a "fake Floridian". ….. So much hate built on misplaced emotions. You might one day want to become a real American.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.