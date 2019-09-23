The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Sunday that he spoke to Ukraine’s new president about his summer election and the fact that “we don’t want our people, like Vice President Biden and his son” contributing to corruption already happening in the Eastern European nation.
Trump appeared to stop just short of acknowledging that he discussed potential Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden and Biden’s son, Hunter, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, during a July 25 telephone conversation that is now the basis of a whistleblower complaint against the president.
“The conversation I had was largely congratulatory, was largely corruption, all of the corruption taking place,” Trump said before departing on a trip to Texas and Ohio. “Was largely the fact that we don’t want our people, like Vice President Biden and his son, creating to the corruption already in the Ukraine.”
“Ukraine’s got a lot of problems,” he added. “The new president is saying that he’s going to be able to rid the country of corruption and I said that would be a great thing. We had a great conversation. We had a conversation on many things.”
Trump insisted anew Sunday that he said “absolutely nothing wrong” to Zelenskiy, describing the conversation as “absolutely a 10” and “perfect.” He did not answer directly when asked if he would release a transcript of the conversation to the public.
After arriving in Texas , Trump told reporters he will look into releasing details or a transcript of the call, but stressed that foreign leaders don’t want things like that to be made public and that they should feel free to speak frankly with a U.S. president without concerns about later disclosure. Trump said that if Ukraine released its own transcript, it would be same as his version of the call.
Trump and Zelenskiy plan to meet on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly later this week.
