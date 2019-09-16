The Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M. — Donald Trump lost New Mexico by 8 percentage points in 2016. Last year, his party lost a House seat and the governor’s mansion. Last week, a congressional candidate went viral by taunting the president by name in an ad.
Still, Trump is headed to New Mexico today for a campaign rally that is making some politicos scratch their heads.
Is New Mexico, a state that hasn’t voted for a Republican for president since George W. Bush 2004, in play? The Trump campaign argues yes and has put it — along with Nevada, New Hampshire and Minnesota — on the short list of states that Trump lost in 2016 and is plotting to win in 2020. New Mexico is an especially ambitious goal, one that may ride on Trump’s strength in rural America and fall on his failure to win over Hispanics.
“Bush had much higher favorable opinions by Hispanics,” said Lonna Atkeson, a political science professor at the University of New Mexico, who noted Bush defeated Sen. John Kerry 15 years ago by winning over large rural swaths of the state. “He was from Texas, not New York, and so he had more regional ties ... Trump paints a very different portrait.”
Atkeson doesn’t see Trump going far politically in a state with the highest concentration of Latinos in the U.S.
Trump’s plans for today are reminiscent of his May 2016 rally at a convention center in Albuquerque that touched off protests and outdoor scenes of burning T-shirts, bottle-throwing and police tear gas. Inside, Trump spoke of local welfare dependency and said better work was needed from then-Gov. Susana Martinez — who skipped the rally and long wavered as a Republican in supporting Trump.
The Trump administration has seized on the local oil industry’s vigor as a hallmark of America’s “energy renaissance,” and shown an interest in a congressional candidate — Claire Chase of Roswell — who has professional and family ties to oil producer Mack Energy and the dynasty that runs it. She’s one of three Republicans seeking to challenge Rep. Xochitl Torres Small, who narrowly won the state’s open southern seat in 2018 on a centrist Democratic platform.
