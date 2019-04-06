President Trump got another $2 million last weekend. The Everglades is still waiting.
Before hosting a fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago, the president visited Lake Okeechobee and the lakefront town of Canal Point. Assembled Republicans wanted to hear him talk about the lake and water quality. Mostly, they hoped to hear him say he would increase his proposed Everglades budget from $63 million to the $200 million they say is needed.
Hopes were high, given that Trump had just changed his mind about gutting the Special Olympics and had just agreed to fully fund the $300 million Great Lakes Restoration Initiative after having proposed massive cuts.
Instead, the president issued only the Trump University-sounding promise that money is “Coming. Soon. And a lot more than you would ever believe.”
He said too little about the right issue and too much about the wrong issues.
Standing on the Herbert Hoover Dike apparently transported Trump to another structure. “We need a wall also on the border, you know that, right?” Trump said. “I’m looking at all these walls and I’m saying ‘Southern border, too. Don’t forget our southern border.”‘
To get money for his border wall, Trump was willing to shut down the government and declare an unprecedented national emergency. Restoring the Everglades — and the wider South Florida ecosystem — would take much less: a commitment for the $200 million needed to begin building a southern reservoir and make other needed fixes.
With the polluted lake as a backdrop, Trump wanted only to take credit for money that will allow completion of dike repairs by 2022, three years earlier than planned.
The Republicans were polite. “I’m going to continue to be appreciative of what the president did by continuing to take the lead to get the dike finished, and I’m going to be aggressive in saying I want the $200 million,” said U.S. Sen. Rick Scott. Sen. Marco Rubio stroked Trump’s ego by predicting that he could become “the Everglades president” if he secured the money.
Certain world leaders and officials have used vanity to get Trump’s attention and favors. A better argument for the Everglades money, however, could be that the environment has emerged as a key political issue in Florida – the largest swing state.
Ron DeSantis became governor in part because he promised to address the state’s water quality crisis. His actions on that issue since taking office have helped him maintain high approval ratings, even among Democrats. Polls show that he’s the most popular governor in 10 years. His numbers are higher than Trump’s.
The environment also is of bipartisan concern. Republican congressmen Brian Mast and Francis Rooney represent districts on the east and west coasts that have suffered the most from polluted lake discharges and red tide. This week, they and South Florida Democrats Alcee Hastings and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell wrote to House leaders demanding more money for environmental restoration in the state. Members of Florida’s congressional delegation from both parties added their signatures.
Trump also missed the point by fixating on the dike. “Great project. This project was dying until we got involved; this was really dying.” He cited the 1928 flood that killed 2,000 people – Trump said 5,000 – when a powerful hurricane caused Lake Okeechobee to overflow.
A reinforced dike will benefit public safety. But scientists point out that it won’t solve the problem of discharges by allowing the lake to hold more water.
Indeed, the debate now is over how low to keep the lake level in the dry season. This week, the Army Corps of Engineers halted discharges to the east that began on Feb. 23. The goal is to avoid them during the summer, when heat fuels toxic algae blooms.
Beyond the Everglades money, Florida politics should raise lots of environmental issues with the Trump administration. Start with oil drilling.
Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said last year that Trump’s plan to open almost all federal waters to offshore drilling would exempt Florida. That promise seemed sketchy from the start, and Zinke seemed to quickly back away from it.
Now the interim secretary is David Bernhardt, a former oil industry lobbyist. Rubio and Scott should continue to oppose him if he keeps pushing for drilling that would endanger Florida’s beaches. Fortunately, a federal judge in Alaska ruled last week that Trump’s plan to open all those waters in the Atlantic and the Arctic is illegal.
Then there’s seismic testing. Last November, the Trump administration authorized this underwater blasting for oil and gas exploration in areas that included coastal Florida. Scientists responded with ample evidence that it would harm marine life. Environmental groups responded with a lawsuit.
In an increasingly polarized political world, Florida has found an issue that unites the parties. Florida’s economy depends on a healthy environment.
An editorial from the Sun Sentinel.
