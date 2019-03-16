LAKE PLACID — Denver Bierman, lead singer and trumpet player for the Mile High Orchestra, will present a high-volume, high-energy solo concert, at the Lake Placid Presbyterian Church’s Genesis Center at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 19. The concert featuring a mix of songs in classic band, swing, and pop styles will include energetic re-imaginings of classic Gospel hymns and patriotic pieces. The concert is intended to provide a fun-filled evening for all ages.
Bierman has served as the lead trumpet player for the Mile High Orchestra, the in-house band for the 2005 Gospel Music Awards, and has shared stages with Bill Gaither, Beth Moore, Gary Chapman, Charles Stanley, and Jaci Velasquez. In addition to being a skilled performer at home in a variety of styles including swing, jazz, pop, latin, and rockabilly, Bierman is also a gifted bandleader, arranger and writer. He has written a number of songs since his teenage years, and produced numerous CD recordings, becoming highly successful in the often-chaotic world of music business.
Bierman has enjoyed playing the trumpet from the minute he first picked up the instrument in sixth grade. He wrote and recorded his first song, “Just Believe,” in a woodshed outside his hometown of Plymouth, Indiana, his senior year of high school. From there, he earned a scholarship to study trumpet at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, joining the Christian music industry upon his graduation. His Mile High Orchestra began touring in 1999 appearing in the finale of FOX-TV’s The Next Great American Band and at the Summer Olympics in Athens and the Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.
In all of this, Bierman remains committed to his spiritual roots. He says that he believes his mission is to be a man that fears God, loves his family, and lets God make more out his life than he could have ever made on his own, striving to worship Jesus in spirit and in truth. “Having a career in the music business comes and goes,” Bierman remarks, “the hope we find in our faith is for an eternity.”
Bierman will present a special, high-energy trumpet concert at First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid’s Genesis Center at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 19. The Genesis Center is at 218 E. Belleview St. between Dal Hall Boulevard and Interlake in Lake Placid. There is no charge for the concert, but a love offering will be collected for the artist and his travel expenses. For more information, contact the church office at 863-465-2742.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.