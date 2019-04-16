Yes I knew the old George Washington cherry tree story was a legend and was also aware George did not get his hatchet from Ace Hardware using his Rewards points either, but it was taught in schools all across the nation in my day to instill that we must tell the truth and using the President of the United States as a moral compass, was a good example with no negative results.
Additionally I knew George was from the Democrat-Republican party (formally called the Republican Party) but to distinguish it from the modern Republican Party (founded in 1854), historians, political scientists and pundits often refer to this party as the Democratic-Republican Party, but heaven forbid I did not want one reader to associate GW with the same Democrat party of today.
Furthermore I realize that, according to the Book of Exodus, Mount Sinai is the mountain at which the Ten Commandments were given to Moses by God. In the Book of Deuteronomy, this same event is described as having transpired at Mount Horeb, so is one of them lying (to make an untrue statement with intent to deceive) and the ninth commandant claims "Thou shall not lie," so unless you believe in the Bible it may be as much a tale as the George Washington one, but both address important behavior in life with no harm done since the message is the same regardless whence it came from.
Jerry Wright
Avon Park
I do not subscribe to superstition and do not believe in ghosts. Too often, so called 'christians' quote the old testament because it's more in line with their judgmental agenda. When they quote the new testament, they often omit the words of Jesus in favor of those from Paul. Fake christians make me tired.
