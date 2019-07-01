I saw a rundown on some of Sarah Sanders press meetings at the White House. I remember some of them from the past but blocked them from my memory bank because of their vile nature. These quick clips were a reminder of just how vile they, in fact, were and still are.
Rude, pompous, condescending and no shame are character traits shared by most of the media. Manners and respect are foreign to them at this point. All figure-heads at CNN and MSNBC also share these wonderful traits. Oh, and we can't forget the democrats and some republicans in Washington.
I could throw the Deep State at the top of all this, but most people don't know who they are. They are a little bit of everybody in all branches of government past and present. Google Deep State. They are all part of a web that work together in unison with only one goal in mind: to destroy and get rid of the POTUS. While they are all wired together, their reason for wanting to destroy him vary. Those in the government, past and present, realize they will be found out for who they really are, prosecuted and some going to jail for the real crimes they committed. Jail time will only be for the Deep State actors at the top while others will get a slap on the wrist. The Deep State's worst fear above all is loss of power and corrupt power at that, I may add.
The media, or the "Lame Stream Media" (LSM for short), are freaking out because the story (lie) they have been preaching since Trump came down the escalator concerning Trump-Russian collusion has melted. Their heroes, like Robert Mueller, have let them down. If you notice, the LSM all share the same words, catch phrases and talking points. Most of the time these catch phrases and talking points are coming directly from the Trump-hating democrats and past or present disgruntled government officials in Washington.
As I said, wired together.
Are the media figured-heads at CNN and MSNBC really as dumb as they appear? Yes and no. I say no only because some do know President Trump is guilty of nothing and is doing great for the country. However, they hate that fact. Not just because it goes totally against the narrative lie they have been preaching forever; they literally hate him so much they pray for him to fail. And if America goes down as a result, they would just consider that collateral damage, just like the Dems in Washington.
Others in the media go along with the hate-Trump narrative for fear of losing their jobs. I don't know how they sleep at night. No conscious, I guess.
Then, yes, there are the truly dumb ones. These people cannot think for themselves and are incapable of common-sense rationalization. They are easy to recruit into group-think or wolfpack mentality groups. The humor in their idiocy faded a long time ago for many as we realize this large group of people are in fact the real threat to the future of this nation.
By the next election in 2020, many more will see the light and as a result feel much better about President Trump. Those who hold CNN and MSNBC word as gospel could have a serious meltdown.
There is a way to avoid this. Watch FOX News for the real story. The only way for this nation to heal from all the totally unnecessary turmoil is for these corrupt Deep State actors to be prosecuted and the truth revealed. CNN and MSNBC can never recover as their ratings have tanked. The figure-heads at these stations have become like one big cult and will never admit they are wrong. The only purpose they serve is to add fuel to the fire that divides the nation and appeases their viewers. The only way the ratings will come back is to wipe the slate clean and bring in real news anchors that can think for themselves and have common sense.
However, the way things are now, I don't think ratings even matter at this point. The owners of these networks hate President Trump so much the narrative is all that matters and they have the money to keep the circus alive.
I have a strong feeling that President Trump will win the election in 2020 by a landslide. Why? Too many reasons to list but currently I think the president's kickoff in Orlando was a good indication. Also, between now and the election, Attorney General Bill Barr and others will reveal what has been covered up and hidden concerning the corrupt acts of key players in our government to take down a sitting president. As a result, many who are unsure about who to elect in 2020 will be totally sure by election day.
Aside from all this, just look at the contenders on the other side. The Democratic debate in Miami was a disaster. Every single thing they accused President Trump being guilt of, they or others on their side are in fact, guilty of. They are incapable of looking in the mirror. However, when the one is chosen to go up against President Donald Trump for the debates, you can count on one thing: President Trump will force them to look into a huge mirror.
Robert Gilbert is a Sebring resident. Guest columsn are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
