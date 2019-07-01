Sebring, FL (33870)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 93F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 74F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.