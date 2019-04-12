Beware, the incapable person is not aware of their condition for they believe that profit is evil and is hated. Why? Because profit creates wealthy people and sustains millions. Reality, the incapable person knows he is the smartest of the world and his capabilities are bountiful enough to rule the world, much less petty little companies like GM, NBC, Fox, USA Government, heavy industry, etc. The incapable are the only authority to guide your life through every phase of living. From where did the incapable person come?
Busybody personified. To slander where there is no basis in fact is courageous act to bring great attention to themselves even if by fiction. Why? To bask in the limelight. The busybody is safe less they attack you. This is the fundamental reason why the incapable person bind themselves together as the loudest speaker, telling the identical story over and over again. Putting fear into our hearts? No one is perfect.
There are many examples in history about the rise and fall of great busybodies of incapability.
Adolf Hitler to mention just one. This little corporal could speak the loudest and lead more people astray with statements as they were the world's greatest peoples. After some great success his incapability came to the fore when he caused self destruction (all incapables do so) when tried to lead the war with amateur moves that would have gotten him expelled from any war strategy class; which as a corporal he could never attend. But to himself, he only he was the greatest. He divided his army to fight two wars at once, by choice. Backed off from destroying the British at Dunkirk. These are glaring errors, Just to name a couple. Think of the possibilities if he had joined Russia as allied instead of attacking his allied.
Therefore beware of the slanderer, the busybody of politics, the offender of people by telling you that you do not know what you are doing for only they can tell you in grandeur how to live and vote your life and freedom away.
As a Christian, love your neighbor as yourself. Love them, perhaps someway they will find that it is a catastrophe for anyone not to be saved. To the saved: How can you slander those you love. Uttering truth without offense is not slander.
Ralph Z. Bell
Lake Placid
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Glad you pointed that out but it could have been said in a smaller paragraph. The Sovereign Protector of the Republic Party has tirelessly insulted, slandered and dehumanized any who oppose him in any way and the spineless lawmakers march in goose step behind his every lie. I do get tired of the Hitler analogies but unfortunately, the parallels are too blatant to deny. I suggest watching the documentary, "Hitler: A Career". You will see just how easy it is for a nation to fall under the spell of a single personality and you will see countless similarities between 1930's, 40's Germany and the current America. Deny it or season to taste, the facts are there and the danger signs are there.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.