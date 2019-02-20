LAKE PLACID — China painting as porcelain painting is the decoration of glazed porcelain objects such as plates, bowls, vases or statues.
The body of the object may be hard-paste porcelain developed in China in the 7th or 8th century (during the Tang Dynasty) or soft-paste porcelain (often bone china) developed in 18th century Europe.
The cost to develop was so costly that it was found only in the castles of royalty. The process was labor intensive. It required, and still does, painting layer by layer to add shadow and depth and fired and refired in a kiln to create a majestic piece.
The art was dying out but has seen a comeback where the World Organization of China Painters now number over 200. In Lake Placid, over 20 members meet monthly to share ideas.
China paints are used and sold in powder form. Artists mix them with various mediums to a paintable consistency. Using a high quality brush is a must.
China painting covers a variety of subjects from portrait, landscapes, flowers, birds, animals and insects.
The art is one of the oldest continuous artistic traditions in the world. And you are invited to give it a try from 12-2 p.m. Saturday, March 2 at the Caladium Co-op at 132 Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid. Members of the Lake Placid China Painter Organization will show you how you too can develop this hobby and you may find a new way to express yourself creatively.
You will also view and be able to purchase some of the beautiful pieces painted by many area artists. There will be door prizes awarded every half hour, special auction pieces and delicious snacks. The proceeds of the show will support scholarships for Lake Placid High School seniors pursuing art in college.
For details of the free show, call Willie Fox at 863-465-0854.
