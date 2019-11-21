SEBRING — Mathew Caleb Tucker, 25, of 1216 Ramona Ave. in Sebring, was arrested by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Friday. At that time he was charged with battery. Subsequently, a violation of sex offender probation charge was added on Monday.
According to the arrest report, a deputy was dispatched to a hotel in Sebring for a domestic dispute but upon arrival, a separate battery incident was reported to the deputy.
The victim told law enforcement that an argument took place between him and Tucker after the suspect “came over to the hotel room.” The victim told his partner that Tucker was not allowed there and did not want him near his children. The victim told his partner that Tucker was a “chomo,” which meant child molester.
Tucker was adjudicated guilty on several charges of lewd and lascivious conduct and lewd/lascivious conduct on a victim under 16 years old by a defendant over 18 years old in 2012. He was designated a sex offender at that time. According to the Clerk of Court documents, Tucker was on probation until Dec. 13, 2021.
The report stated the victim told Tucker to leave. At one point Tucker allegedly tried to push the door open and punched the victim in the face when he opened the door. The deputy noted in the report redness on the victim’s cheek from the blow.
A witness corroborated the victim’s account. According to the report, the hotel manager provided surveillance video, which also backed up the victim’s account.
Tucker is being held without bond in the Highlands County Jail.
