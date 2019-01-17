IRELAND — Samuel Joseph Tucker, 23, has been charged with manslaughter while driving under the influence of alcohol in Highlands County, but he is seeking asylum in Ireland because he claims his life is at risk if he is extradited back to the United States, according to reports in The Irish Times.
Tucker faces charges of DUI manslaughter after he allegedly crashed a 2017 Maserati Ghibli on June 24, 2017. Local authorities reported at the time Tucker was driving 140 miles per hour with a blood alcohol concentration at 0.162, which is twice the legal limit.
His passenger, Alyssa Kay Vice, 22, died at the scene of the crash. Tucker was transported to Lakeland Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for serious injuries.
Tucker alleges he received “vague threats” after the crash, The Irish Times reports.
The Florida Highway Patrol determined the car was going 140 mph just before the crash and was traveling 127 mph when it knocked down a power pole, hit a phone junction box and plowed into a chain link fence before overturning four times and landing on its left side.
Shortly after the crash, Tucker fled to Ireland, where he was later arrested in August 2018.
Charges include driving under the influence with a BAC of 0.15 or more, property damage and DUI manslaughter. Simon Donagh, Tucker’s Irish legal counsel of barrister-at-law, outlined objections to his client being surrendered to U.S authorities.
Tucker’s legal counsel argued that his client’s life was at risk due to threat he reportedly received after the crash.
In Ireland, the law regarding manslaughter is different than in the U.S., Donagh argued. It differs based on “mens rea,” or intent.
“More serious offenses like dangerous driving causing death all require some element of mens rea if prosecuted in Ireland but the law in the US seems to replace the concept of mens rea with intoxication,” Donagh said, as reported in The Irish Times.
Tucker’s counsel argued that a serious indictable offense such as driving under the influence manslaughter, which carries a maximum 15 year prison sentence, “cannot be one of strict liability as it was incompatible with Article 28 of the [Irish] Constitution,” The Irish Times reports.
The Irish prosecuting legal counsel, Elva Duffy, barrister-at-law, replied to Donagh’s statement. “Mr. Donagh was submitting that ‘mens rea’ was required in order to prove an offence in this jurisdiction,” Duffy said, as reported in the The Irish Times. “I say intention or recklessness is not required under the Irish offences,” Duffy said.
Justice Paul Dermott will deliver his ruling on Monday, and Tucker was taken back into custody.
