SEBRING — Samuel Joseph Tucker, 23, will come back soon from Ireland to stand trial for DUI manslaughter in the death of 22-year-old Alyssa Kay Vice.
How soon he will return is the next question?
“We were told that the process of extradition could take from six months to a year,” said Scott Dressel, public information officer for Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. “He can still appeal.”
According to reports from both The Irish Times newspaper and TheJournal.ie, an internet publication, the High Court in Dublin has heard arguments that the charge of “driving under the influence manslaughter” in Florida has no corresponding law in Ireland, which would be grounds to disqualify an extradition request.
Typically, The Irish Times reported, a state does not surrender someone for extradition unless the alleged offense has an equivalent offense in their law.
Simon Donagh, defense attorney for Tucker, argued that driving under the influence manslaughter has no corresponding Irish law because the U.S. law leaves open the question of intent.
Donagh, The Irish Times reported, argued this violated Tucker’s right for a fair trial.
However, The Irish Times reported that Chief Justice Paul McDermott gave a 22-page written judgment, in which he rejected this argument because, as he said “no intention or recklessness or mental element is required in order to secure a conviction under Florida law. In both jurisdictions the emphasis is on the blameworthy nature of the driving causing death.”
McDermott said he was satisfied that the elements of “driving under the influence” charge on the Florida warrant would give reason for prosecution under Irish law for a charge of criminal negligence or gross negligence manslaughter.
Tucker has sought asylum in Ireland because he claims his life is at risk if he is extradited back to the United States, according to previous reports in The Irish Times.
He allegedly claimed individuals had sought information about him from his employees and had put a bounty on his head, according to The Irish Times. He also claimed a number of hooded people gathered outside his home with firearms, and that he was shot at several days later, his shoulder grazed by the bullet.
The week afterward, he left for Ireland, reports state.
McDermott did not find this a sufficient reason to refuse extradition, and found they lacked sufficient detail to justify refusal of extradition, The Irish Times reported.
Dressel said Tucker will likely be held in the Highlands County Jail pending trial. The case was actually filed by the Florida Highway Patrol, which investigated the wreck that killed Vice, and the U.S. Marshals were involved in looking for him when he disappeared shortly after the wreck.
“We will be involved in going and getting him. The crime happened in our county,” Dressel said.
However, he did not know how soon they would go.
“We will get him back here as soon as possible,” Dressel added. “The States (sic) Attorney’s Office will be involved in this because they have to pay to go get him.”
Assistant State Attorney Steve Houchin said his office in Sebring has been involved, in as far as turning over paperwork to his counterpart at the Tenth Judicial District State Attorney’s Office in Bartow, Tori Avalon.
Houchin said she has turned over paperwork to the U.S. State Department, which handles extradition orders for the United States.
“They have 15 days to file a notice of appeal,” Houchin said, “but as it stands right now” (he’s extradited).
