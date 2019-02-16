SEBRING — The question of how soon Samuel Joseph Tucker would return to Highlands County was answered late Friday night.
Smartphone video from a member of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, posted Saturday morning on the agency’s social media page, showed 23-year-old Tucker being led into the Highlands County Jail from the facility’s sally port.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Scott Dressel said he received the video shortly after midnight on Saturday.
In it, Tucker wore a red T-shirt and jeans, a beard and a solemn expression. He was just driven up from Miami, Dressel said, where he’d arrived after being extradited from Ireland.
He fled there shortly after the rollover wreck on July 24, 2017, that killed his passenger, 22-year-old Alyssa Kay Vice, and earned him a DUI manslaughter charge.
He was actually arrested by Irish authorities in late August 2018, in Cork, Ireland, more than a year after the wreck.
An extradition order was confirmed by the High Court in Dublin just prior to Jan. 22, when it was reported by The Irish Times. Tucker had sought asylum in Ireland, claiming his life was at risk, according to The Irish Times.
He allegedly claimed that individuals sought information about him from his employees, he had a bounty on his head, a number of hooded people gathered outside his home with firearms and he was shot at several days later, his shoulder grazed by a bullet.
It was the following week, he told the High Court, that he left Florida for Ireland, reports state.
Chief Justice Paul McDermott found Tucker’s claims lacked sufficient detail or sufficient reason to refuse extradition, The Irish Times reported.
Dressel said Tucker will likely stay at the Highlands County Jail pending trial. The wreck, investigated by the Florida Highway Patrol, was in Highlands County.
Incident reports state he admitted to driving a Maserati Ghibli, with Vice as his passenger, at 3:30 a.m. June 24, 2017, when it ran off the road on a curve on State Road 17, just south of San Juan Avenue.
The car knocked down a power pole, hit a phone junction box, plowed into a chain link fence, overturned four times and landed on its left side, reports said.
Vice died at the scene. After he was taken to Lakeland Regional Medical Center, FHP measured Tucker’s blood alcohol level at more than twice the legal limit.
FHP also determined the car was going 140 mph just before the crash and was still traveling at 127 mph when it hit the pole, 200 feet from where the car left the road, reports said.
Tucker, according to the State Attorney’s Office in Sebring, had 15 days to make an appeal. Those 15 days ended on or just before Feb. 5.
