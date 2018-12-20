SEBRING — Shots rang out in Washington Heights on Tuesday night, and another victim was injured, according to authorities.
“We did have a shooting last night [Tuesday] in the area of Lemon Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard,” Cmdr. Curtis Hart of the Sebring Police Department said.
“The victim received a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was transported to an out-of-county hospital. The case is ongoing and active,” he said.
If you have any information about this crime, contact Det. Sgt. Jeff Reinhart at 863-471-5108 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477. Cash rewards up to $3,000 may be offered for tips.
As 2018 comes to an end, Highlands News-Sun counts 13 incidents in the unincorporated areas with 4 arrests this year. A reported 17 people have been shot with one death: Deputy Sheriff William Gentry.
