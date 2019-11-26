SEBRING — Forty-eight avid tennis players met at the Thakkar Tennis Center adjacent to the Country Club of Sebring last Saturday for a morning of good-natured play on the center’s six clay courts. The Highlands County Tennis Association who own the facility boast over 100 members made up of locals and snowbirds.
Scarlett Lackey is the youngest member at age 11 and Pat Bentz the oldest at 86. Pat was the State champion singles player in the 85+ bracket in 2018 and will soon compete again this season in Coral Springs.
The weekend fun “Turkey Shoot” tournament is one of many special events the Association sponsors during the season. Proceeds are given back to the community via yearly scholarships to senior high school tennis players from Highlands Country planning to seek further study in college or technical schools. Horace Watkis is the center’s pro.
For $20 and a donation to the Mission Food Bank players had the privilege of going into Turkey Week guilt free. The pounds players shed during the tournament could be banked in anticipation of bellies soon to be filled with turkey, dressing, cranberries and pie a-la-mode.
There were six teams of eight. Each round players teamed with another partner of their own team for five rounds of eight no-ad games. The teams were appropriately holiday named, Gobblers, Cranberries, Pilgrims, Pumpkins, Drumsticks and Wishbones.
The Gobblers earned the bragging rites. Led by Earl Maslin, they included, Dan Blowers, Gale MacDonald, Gavin Szoka, Horace Watkis, Jackie Lackey, Mary Ellen Houghton and Roger Skaer.
Larry and Laurie Wohlers have managed the event the past 10 years with Larry acting as the official scorekeeper and Laurie as the match-maker. The members awarded Laurie a plague in honor of her dedication.
Also honored was Christian Hatfield, owner of Chicane’s/Inn on the Lake, for her years of service to the Association. Besides delivering delicious after tennis luncheons she has served on the board as president and treasurer and assisted in the purchase of the facility from the Country Club of Sebring.
Tosin Awomewe was on hand to string rackets to the player’s exact choice of string and tightness. Awomewe said he purchased his stringing machine because he was breaking the strings on his own racket too often. Now he strings his own and is available to club members.
For the past few years members of the club rent a party bus and attend the Miami Open to watch the top tennis players in the world compete as they ready themselves for the major events like the Australian and U.S. Open.
Club members and anyone else who would like to join the group for a great day as well as grabbing an autograph or two can contact Barb McCarthy at 777-341-8004 to make a reservation. The group will attend games scheduled for April 1, during the second week of match play. Cost for stadium seats in the shade and the bus trip is $85.
The Thakkar Tennis Center is open to the public for a daily court fee or by purchasing a yearly club membership which offers unlimited court time. Regular scheduled court times are set for both men’s and women’s play. Lessons are offered by club pro Horace Watkis by calling him directly at 863-414-2164.
The Thakkar Tennis Center owned by the Highlands County Tennis Association has been chosen as the best tennis facility in Highlands County in 2017, 2018 and will vie for the honors again in 2019. It is located in the Country Club of Sebring subdivision.
Stop by to give tennis a try or join one of their monthly fun events. Eighty-six year old State Champion Pat Bentz says that he did not start to play tennis until he was 43. It is truly a lifetime sport and it is very easy to get hooked on the game no matter when you begin.
