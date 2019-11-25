SEBRING — It was more than a good day for a walk Friday at the Kindergarten Learning Center, it was a great day for the Turkey Trot Walk-a-Thon.
The school fundraiser was held from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. with mostly sunny skies as students walked and ran along the bus loop in the front of the school.
Music helped get the students in the mood to move such as “Johnny B. Goode” by Chuck Berry and an upbeat dance version of “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.”
Principal Karen Doty explained it is one of the PTOs biggest fundraisers of the year where parents, family and friends donate to each student. Then each team (class) goes out to do a couple of laps.
The class that raises the most money gets an ice cream treat, which was Maleah Bowers’ class, whose students raised $1,300.
Aiden Barley, in Brittany Richbow’s class, raised the most donations for the school bringing in $500.
Overall the Turkey Trot raised $5,439.25.
The money goes back to the kids on things like treats for Fun Friday, the 100 Day Celebration and the End of the Nine Week Celebration, Doty said.
“Sometimes we buy things for the school when we need a new die-cut and we bought playground equipment and things like that,” she said.
