Turkey Trot

Runners take off at the start of Thursday’s Turkey Trot 5K at Highlands Hammock State Park.

 ALLEN MOODY/STAFF

2019 Turkey Trot 5K

• Female Open Winner: Emily Vargas 17 12 19:59.0.

• Male Open Winner: Nic Colbert 15 1 17:42.0.

• Female Master Winner: Mary Nicholls 55 52 24:50.0.

• Male Master Winner: Corry Haake 42 3 17:54.8.

• Female Grand Master Winner: Nancy Drach 60 59 25:04.7.

• Male Grand Master Winner: Tim Nicholls 60 10 19:38.0.

• Female 8 and Under: 1 Aubrie Sevigny 7 204 33:03.8; 2 C. Villarreal 8 234 34:33.3; 3 Ariona Campos 8 313 38:46.2; 4 Violet Cooper 5 334 39:58.1; 5 Eleanor Kulick 8 377 43:53.6; 6 Keira Murray 8 452 53:32.1; 7 Alexa Perez 8 501 57:37.2; 8 Penelope Seralde 6 527 1:03:31.7;

• Male 8 and Under: 1 Max Morton 8 39 24:16.7; 2 Jordan Crosby 8 155 30:17.4; 3 Nolan Stall 7 160 30:26.7; 4 Kaden Emmons 7 226 34:10.2; 5 Joshua Rangel 8 246 35:13.1; 6 Robert Keiber 7 294 37:36.; 7 Myles Schult 6 306 38:17.4; 8 John Davidson 7 337 40:04.1; 9 Jack White 5 349 41:47.6; 10 Griffin Troy 7 370 43:49.0; 11 Aiden Rutigliano 6 380 44:07.7; 12 Luke Harrison 7 382 44:39.7; 13 Jacob Austin 7 390 45:09.2; 14 Eli Wiseman 8 421 48:54.1; 15 Adam Wiseman 7 453 53:33.4; 16 Ceyafkompe Cypress 5 470 55:27.2; 17 Hunter Potts 3 485 57:02.0; 18 Kyle McIntyre 7 490 57:05.1; 19 Mario Arce 6 537 1:06:28.3; 20 Jesse Velasco 6 538 1:06:29.0.

• Female 9 to 11: 1 Margaret Stephens 9 71 26:14.0; 2 Royal Kulick 11 139 29:35.5; 3 Ila Trueblood 10 158 30:24.0; 4 Catalina Marine Cooke 9 201 32:51.1; 5 Jazmin Mendoza 10 214 33:32.9; 6 Ryan Bell 11 217 33:40.1; 7 Kendal Pietrodangelo 10 248 35:21.7; 8 Jazlyne Hernandez 9 258 35:54.7; 9 Reagan Daulby 11 271 36:30.7; 10 Amelia Seralde 11 327 39:30.1; 11 Paige Gilbride 9 408 47:01.6; 12 Baylee Sevigny 11 444 52:17.8; 13 Macaila Cruz 11 533 1:04:42.7.

• Male 9 to 11: 1 Matthew Palmer 10 30 23:13.8; 2 Cordell Keiber 9 31 23:16.7; 3 Avery Volvaire 11 43 24:25.7; 4 Ashton Volvaire 9 62 25:25.2; 5 Isaac Kear 9 65 25:38.7; 6 Malachi Lloyd 9 73 26:29.6; 7 Elijah Ruch 10 124 29:01.2; 8 Maverick Pleger 9 129 29:14.7; 9 Porter Bell 9 137 29:34.5; 10 Landon Corby 10 144 29:47.7; 11 Knox Blythe 9 163 30:34.1; 12 Reegan Crothers 10 164 30:35.4; 13 Adolfo Miguel 9 193 32:30.1; 14 Malachi Ruch 11 242 35:06.0; 15 Zeke Zimmerman 9 304 38:15.7; 16 Levi Zimmerman 9 305 38:15.9; 17 Caden Heath 11 361 43:13.0; 18 N. Pietrodangelo 11 389 45:09.2; 19 Sean Rutigliano 9 423 49:05.0; 20 Declan Lenihan 9 545 1:07:23.3.

• Female 12 to 15: 1 Carlyn Bobo 15 16 20:16.7; 2 Rivkah Lloyd 13 81 26:49.7; 3 Hollie Myers 15 96 27:30.5; 4 Reagan Lenihan 14 114 28:22.8; 5 Jenna Haupert 14 134 29:25.7; 6 Gabriella Fiorillo 14 182 31:50.0; 7 Kinsley Myers 13 183 31:51.1; 8 Amelia Bair 13 191 32:28.1; 9 Sonia Rodriguez 14 220 33:45.8; 10 Riley Sevigny 13 240 34:56.9; 11 Kassidy Ritenour 14 269 36:24.9; 12 Carmen Stone 13 312 38:45.0; 13 Aundria Smith 14 319 39:13.3; 14 Kailyn Emmons 13 325 39:26.8; 15 Ashlyn Hunnewell 12 373 43:50.5; 16 Gracie Troy 12 391 45:20.8;17 Ashby Edgemon 13 399 46:03.7; 18 Zara Dossey 14 407 46:58.8; 19 Cori Mendes 15 422 48:54.7; 20 Michaeli Hirsch 15 479 56:56.7; 21 Janessa Giraud 14 496 57:24.5; 22 Cassidy Seralde 13 510 59:12.4.

• Male 12 to 15: 1 Noah McMann 14 27 22:23.2; 2 Houke Queen 14 33 23:26.5; 3 David Durrance 15 35 23:29.8; 4 Theron Kulick 13 42 24:24.3; 5 Jay Mueller 12 46 24:28.2; 6 Austin Ulm 13 47 24:30.6; 7 Brooker Revell 12 49 24:45.1; 8 Ezra Anderson 13 50 24:46.5; 9 Wiiliam Lanston 14 57 24:57.5; 10 Diego Mendoza 12 70 26:02.4; 11 Bransford Stone 15 75 26:31.9; 12 Evan Dressel 14 87 27:14.9; 13 Liam Murphy 12 109 28:15.1; 14 James Marley 13 196 32:39.6; 15 Brad Benton 14 209 33:15.5; 16 Jack Sebring 12 223 34:00.1; 17 Brendan Smith 14 278 36:51.3; 18 Alex Musselman 15 299 37:53.1; 19 Damian Angeletti 14 365 43:25.1; 20 Tripp Clark 15 417 48:32.1; 21 Ander Ortiz 14 439 51:13.4;22 Austin Hunnewell 14 526 1:03:13.5.

• Female 16 to 19: 1 Francesca Chillemi 17 36 23:45.0; 2 Tahlia Lloyd 16 48 24:31.4; 3 Tirzah Lloyd 19 68 25:51.8; 4 Kerryanne Farrell 16 76 26:33.1; 5 Jenna Murphy 16 78 26:38.1; 6 Alisa Mendes 16 93 27:22.6; 7 Crystal Mendoza 17 148 29:54.9; 8 Sydney Newsom 16 156 30:21.2; 9 Hannah Bauer 17 168 30:59.0; 10 Brooke Queen 19 221 33:48.4; 11 Maria Arceo 18 241 34:57.3; 12 Kendall Prescott 19 274 36:42.2; 13 Madison Smith 16 281 37:00.0; 14 Jade Heider 18 342 40:39.8; 15 Emily Dressel 18 388 45:00.5; 16 Bailey Clark 16 404 46:25.7; 17 Hailey Myers 17 424 49:05.7; 18 Rylan Clark 16 438 51:11.3; 19 Caitlyn Byrd 19 493 57:19.2; 20 Breanna Whitt 16 507 58:39.7; 21 Macy Whitt 17 508 58:39.9; 22 Meryl Wiratmo 19 523 1:03:05.5; 23 Nessiah Anderson 16 542 1:07:06.6.

• Male 16 to 19: 1 Alexander Bogaert 19 2 17:53.9; 2 Ian Velez 16 4 18:07.2; 3 Billy Carol 16 6 18:27.0; 4 Chandler Gowan 19 11 19:52.6; 5 Miguel Arceo 16 13 20:02.1; 6 Elvis Rodriguez 17 14 20:13.1; 7 Will Durrance 17 18 20:34.0; 8 David Rodriguez 18 23 21:04.8; 9 Ethan Vargas 17 24 21:20.0; 10 Connor Farrell 17 25 22:11.1; 11 Rhett Williams 19 41 24:21.4; 12 Noah Roth 17 356 42:21.3; 13 Zachary Haupert 16 550 1:09:16.0.

• Female 20 to 24: 1 Nichole Newsom 20 19 20:34.1; 2 Rachel Marstellar 24 115 28:30.0; 3 Hannah Kaszubowski 20 126 29:02.3; 4 Carrie Webb 21 169 31:00.5; 5 Katie Vickers 24 213 33:26.7; 6 Lucy Sager 20 224 34:01.6; 7 Sara Luespchen 20 262 36:03.7; 8 Susanna Wilhite 24 277 36:49.1; 9 Courtney Held 24 309 38:30.0; 10 Alyssa Mahaffey 24 324 39:21.0; 11 Madison New 21 367 43:27.4; 12 Taryn Little 21 393 45:24.3; 13 Mckayla Rohan 22 460 54:16.9; 14 Olivia Worley 21 462 54:35.0; 15 Morgan Andrews 23 465 55:11.4; 16 Kaley Terrell 21 472 55:40.8; 17 Halie Livingston 21 480 56:58.0; 18 Alexis Ebey 21 504 57:40.4; 19 Ali Newsom 22 516 1:01:07.4; 20 Mackenzie Newsom 20 517 1:01:08.0.

• Male 20 to 24: 1 Eric Foster 22 5 18:24.0; 2 Tom Dash 22 9 19:24.9; 3 Nicholas Ramnarain 21 60 25:13.9; 4 Timothy Wilhite 20 61 25:20.3; 5 Charles Sutherland 21 67 25:45.6; 6 Nick Gregor 23 141 29:43.7; 7 Jack Edgemon III 20 219 33:43.3; 8 Waylon Dressel 23 322 39:17.8; 9 Jonathan Sassatelli 22 328 39:37.1; 10 Kevin Miners 21 437 50:30.3; 11 Paul Kidwell 23 464 55:11.3; 12 Joshua Ladd 21 471 55:39.6; 13 George Livingston 22 481 56:58.7; 14 Trent Ferguson 21 536 1:06:10.3.

• Female 25 to 29: 1 Natalie Dash 26 80 26:47.7; 2 Erica Melendez 28 90 27:20.3; 3 Thania Resendiz 25 91 27:22.1; 4 Salina Walker 25 92 27:22.1; 5 Crystal Sanchez 28 120 28:41.1; 6 Kelsey Ewing 26 121 28:44.7; 7 Glenna Bishop 28 152 30:06.6; 8 Jessica Cook 28 173 31:05.2; 9 Ella Burgos 26 177 31:25.8; 10 Jasmine Young 27 185 31:53.9; 11 Emily Weed 28 189 32:07.7; 12 Laudes Calderen 28 198 32:42.3; 13 Jaiden Kuhl 29 235 34:33.6; 14 Kiri Crommett 27 239 34:41.4; 15 Kelsey Wilson 27 244 35:10.9; 16 Emmie Pereira 27 298 37:51.0; 17 Jodie Marthas 29 314 38:48.7; 18 Cely Solis 26 320 39:13.7; 19 Brianna Gable 27 321 39:17.3; 20 Dakota Rios 27 429 49:47.0; 21 Gloria Cantarines 28 436 50:27.9; 22 Marissa MacClurg 26 440 52:07.1; 23 Kristina McKinney 25 443 52:10.2; 24 Courtney Cooper 27 449 52:49.3; 25 Samantha Potts 29 486 57:02.0; 26 Kendall McIntyre 28 488 57:03.9; 27 Kate Stewart 29 514 1:01:03.0; 28 Jerian Watts 27 531 1:04:29.0.

• Male 25 to 29: 1 Nicholas Ewing 28 7 18:28.3; 2 Leonel Ayala 27 8 18:44.0; 3 Sam Freire 28 21 20:53.7; 4 Justin Burgos 27 77 26:37.0; 5 Kenny W. Curry 26 79 26:47.0; 6 Hunter Jorgensen 28 99 27:44.9; 7 Joseph Lezama 29 172 31:05.1; 8 Kevin Wheaton 25 232 34:21.9; 9 Jordan Williams 27 257 35:50.7; 10 Skye Cooper 28 335 39:58.4; 11 Evaan Wiinikainen 27 340 40:25.0; 12 Sean Larsen 26 428 49:46.6; 13 Ryne McIntyre 29 489 57:04.8.

• Female 30 to 34: 1 Tara Jarvis 33 17 20:24.0; 2 Jessica Freire 30 45 24:26.7; 3 Katie Altvater 30 94 27:24.2; 4 Herminia Avellaneda 30 142 29:45.4; 5 Elizabeth Blyth 34 151 30:03.6; 6 Claudia Ocheita 30 159 30:24.9; 7 Mariana Resendiz 33 161 30:26.8; 8 Veronica Resendiz 33 174 31:16.0; 9 Sol Figueroa 31 180 31:42.9; 10 Katlyn Vazquez 30 200 32:48.7; 11 Stephanie Zimmerman 33 218 33:42.1; 12 Leahann Green 34 256 35:42.7; 13 Monica Medrano 34 330 39:41.8; 14 Miriam Salgado 30 343 40:43.7; 15 Erika Gilbride 34 354 42:12.1; 16 Katie Wimberly 34 359 42:46.0; 17 Irene Gamez 33 369 43:45.3; 18 Brandie Murray 31 374 43:51.2; 19 Brittany Griffis 32 384 44:42.6; 20 Teresita Ramos 31 385 44:42.6; 21 Ashley Tinker 31 454 53:44.0; 22 Megan Nelson 34 469 55:27.1; 23 Adrienne Nowacki 30 473 55:55.4; 24 Joanna Jones 33 482 57:00.3; 25 Cassie Watson 30 483 57:01.1; 26 Kristin Wolfhope 32 497 57:25.8; 27 Ruth Crothers 32 498 57:30.8; 28 Genesis Perez 30 502 57:38.3; 29 Jessica Whitaker 31 539 1:07:04.8; 30 Kristen Onheiser 32 541 1:07:05.8; 31 Janet Velasco 33 543 1:07:07.3; 32 Maria Caldron 32 544 1:07:07.4; 33 Margaret MacBeth 33 552 1:09:25.7.

• Male 30 to 34: 1 Chris Stevens 30 22 20:57.9; 2 Jose Casimiro-Gonzalez 32 28 22:28.8; 3 Austin Weed 30 51 24:48.3; 4 Timothy Wheaton 31 64 25:37.6; 5 Eddie Young 33 100 27:47.8; 6 Andrew Altvater 32 145 29:48.1; 7 Joshua Stewart 31 190 32:17.6; 8 Emmy Figueroa 32 205 33:04.0; 9 Tony Vazquez 30 222 33:53.1; 10 James Wolfhope 33 250 35:27.3; 11 Jason Davies 30 347 41:21.6; 12 Sam Foster 30 362 43:13.6; 13 Justin Angell 34 366 43:26.3; 14 Brandon Diaz-Ascani 31 435 50:27.6; 15 Jacob Lyons 34 492 57:17.3.

• Female 35 to 39: 1 Martha Hernandez 37 44 24:26.5; 2 Leah Mobarak 38 66 25:40.4; 3 Katharine Ferguson 36 83 26:55.7; 4 Kim Best 39 88 27:14.9; 5 Kelley Tibble 38 117 28:37.8; 6 Sarah Emmons 38 132 29:17.7; 7 Beth Kulick 39 140 29:39.7; 8 Jessica Pleger 38 153 30:08.0; 9 Tiffany Sevigny 39 162 30:30.4; 10 Amy Hinote 36 245 35:12.5; 11 Leah Redding 35 247 35:16.1; 12 Nez Crosby 36 249 35:26.6; 13 Kimberly Stall 38 283 37:02.5; 14 Jessica Godinez 35 285 37:05.1; 15 Teresa Mendoza 35 289 37:13.4; 16 Amanda Carter 36 301 38:01.1; 17 Lauren Lucas 36 308 38:24.7; 18 Christina Myers 38 311 38:40.2; 19 Justine Villarreal 36 317 39:06.8; 20 Krystal Whidden 35 346 41:07.5; 21 Kristin White 38 351 41:54.1; 22 Liz Bate 36 360 42:57.4; 23 Casey Morehouse 37 381 44:16.6; 24 Jennifer Lombard 36 406 46:43.0; 25 Dorie Hayes 37 410 47:22.9; 26 Corey Rutigliano 35 431 50:04.2; 27 Monica Stone 39 474 56:02.9; 28 Tamie Palmer 38 477 56:39.0; 29 Liz Lyons 39 491 57:10.3; 30 Melissa Cruz 37 532 1:04:29.8; 31 Joanna Cruz 39 534 1:04:44.3; 32 Rachel Giraud 37 535 1:06:09.0

• Male 35 to 39: 1 Gean Giraud 36 40 24:20.1; 2 Kevin Myers 38 53 24:52.2; 3 Jon Hallas 35 55 24:55.8; 4 Andy Crosby 39 56 24:57.0; 5 Ron Vargas 39 58 25:01.4; 6 Isaac Martz 39 74 26:29.7; 7 Joshua Myers 38 107 28:12.5; 8 Bernardo Munoz-Martinez 36 110 28:18.1; 9 James Ruch 37 125 29:01.3; 10 Jason Mulligan 39 166 30:52.7; 11 Bert Martin 38 188 32:07.3; 12 Daniel Fitzwater 38 195 32:38.1; 13 Keith Stall 39 207 33:11.9; 14 Travis Thomas 36 211 33:20.0; 15 Curtis Lee 36 215 33:34.8; 16 Davy Schroeder 36 238 34:40.6; 17 Kevin Melendez 36 267 36:19.7; 18 Drew Jones 35 484 57:01.2; 19 Roberto Perez 35 500 57:36.9;20 Andrew MacBeth 36 553 1:09:26.9

• Female 40 to 44: 1 Jane Nelson 41 63 25:33.9; 2 Sarah Nelson 40 89 27:18.3; 3 Becky Mendes 43 95 27:28.9; 4 Laura Griffin 42 112 28:18.9; 5 Sheila McWaters 44 118 28:39.4; 6 Leah Ortiz 44 138 29:34.7; 7 Colleen Dietz 43 149 29:58.0; 8 Amy Stoddart 41 157 30:22.2; 9 Maria Garza 44 187 32:02.2; 10 Jessica Hartline 40 203 33:03.0; 11 Regiane Silva 40 225 34:05.6; 12 Laura Guest 41 228 34:14.5; 13 Jenica Devane 44 231 34:21.8; 14 Sarah Ruch 40 236 34:38.0; 15 Jaime Whiting 40 254 35:32.8; 16 Amanda Maghan 40 266 36:14.7; 17 Jen Daulby 43 273 36:32.5; 18 Maria-Elena Ramirez 44 279 36:53.4; 19 Nichole Haake 41 282 37:01.1; 20 Michelle Baxter 40 290 37:24.8; 21 Carla Gopher 44 333 39:48.3; 22 Amanda Davidson 44 355 42:15.0; 23 Tara Vickory 41 372 43:49.3; 24 Reina Micco 42 401 46:09.4; 25 Susan Hodo 44 425 49:36.9; 26 Jaime Dixon 41 450 53:09.4; 27 Joann Seralde 44 509 59:12.4; 28 Elizabeth Lenihan 40 547 1:07:52.5.

• Male 40 to 44: 1 Michael Corby 44 26 22:12.7; 2 Daniel Hudon 40 29 22:29.7; 3 Ben Emmons 42 37 23:46.0; 4 David Stephens 44 72 26:14.1; 5 Victor Castro 40 82 26:51.4; 6 Matthew Nelson 43 86 27:09.5; 7 Jeremy Freeze 43 101 27:53.7; 8 Christopher Garay 44 113 28:20.7; 9 Michael Mendes 43 165 30:43.2; 10 Rob Bell 43 202 32:52.9; 11 Joshua Stoddart 43 270 36:26.5; 12 Bobby Martin 40 318 39:12.5; 13 Scott Dixon 43 348 41:24.8; 14 Jason Maghan 41 364 43:18.1; 15 Andrew Kulick 40 376 43:53.4; 16 Brian Williams 44 524 1:03:06.1; 17 Jere Seralde 44 528 1:03:32.5.

Female 45 to 49: 1 Ruthie Lloyd 49 85 27:07.0; 2 Trudy Benton 47 122 28:46.6; 3 Vicki Musselman 49 123 28:46.9; 4 Edsel Kromholz 48 171 31:03.7; 5 Erikia Young 49 184 31:51.6; 6 Kathleen Farrell 46 206 33:05.0; 7 Cheryl Rosenbaum 49 216 33:38.9; 8 Christine Ruch 49 237 34:39.8; 9 Judy New 49 255 35:42.3; 10 Niki Rhodes 47 259 35:59.3; 11 Tanya Canady 47 265 36:10.8; 12 Valerie Worthington 49 275 36:46.5; 13 Amy Breese 48 284 37:03.5; 14 Theresa Nicolai 48 287 37:07.6; 15 Traci Smith 45 293 37:34.6; 16 Robin Keith 45 296 37:38.8; 17 Stacy Newsom 49 316 38:57.8; 18 Jennifer Sarzynski 48 326 39:29.6; 19 Sharon Pridgeon-Fennell 48 336 40:02.2; 20 Kim Viggiano 48 339 40:23.6; 21 Stephanie Sapp 46 371 43:49.2; 22 Julia Nickerson-Troy 46 375 43:52.3; 23 Julie Sebring 48 394 45:32.8; 24 Cassie Cook 48 405 46:40.9; 25 Kathy Edgemon 49 413 47:38.9; 26 Coren Russo 49 427 49:45.5; 27 Melissa Horton 48 455 53:44.8; 28 Patricia Wiseman 48 456 53:49.0; 29 Melissa Worley 48 463 54:35.5; 30 Gail Byrd 45 494 57:21.0; 31 Deanna Barr 49 530 1:04:28.5.

• Male 45 to 49: 1 Joe Barnard 47 98 27:32.9; 2 Sean Dolan 48 127 29:08.1; 3 Jow Ortiz 45 133 29:25.0; 4 Joe Stockenberg 49 170 31:01.5; 5 Bill Benton 47 208 33:15.2; 6 Scott Dressel 49 261 36:03.3; 7 Bryant Musselman 48 302 38:02.4; 8 Calvin Smith 47 331 39:44.2; 9 David Nickerson-Troy 45 392 45:22.0;10 Charlie Newsom 49 518 1:01:08.1; 11 Steve Williams 47 525 1:03:06.3.

• Female 50 to 54: 1 Jacqueline Colon 53 103 27:59.1; 2 Tracey Hart 50 104 28:06.1; 3 Kellie Newsom 53 128 29:10.7; 4 Evelyn Colon 51 136 29:34.0; 5 Lisa Clark 50 167 30:58.4; 6 Maryann Andrews 53 176 31:21.0; 7 Marjorie Worthington 51 197 32:41.7; 8 Herminia Salgado 52 212 33:22.8; 9 Olga Luespchen 53 263 36:04.2; 10 Tammie Colbert 50 295 37:38.6; 11 Donna Mushrush 54 310 38:34.5; 12 Amy Mahaffey 54 323 39:20.7; 13 Karen Chernyaev 50 352 41:58.7; 14 Judy Gerber 52 396 45:37.0; 15 Kimberly Reeves 54 430 49:47.4; 16 Naomi Wheeler 51 475 56:06.9; 17 Kimberly Oconnor 50 487 57:02.1; 18 Beth Newsom 53 520 1:01:46.6; 19 Dee Andrews 53 540 1:07:05.3.

• Male 50 to 54: 1 Bruce McMann 51 20 20:34.1; 2 Richard Durrance 51 34 23:26.9; 3 Mark Colbert 54 38 23:54.0; 4 Rob Livingston 51 131 29:15.1; 5 Thomas Lamorte 50 194 32:31.4; 6 Ed Whalen 54 243 35:09.5; 7 Rosendo Arceo 54 260 36:03.0; 8 Benjamin Stone 50 315 38:51.2; 9 Mike Gilbride 54 353 42:11.3; 10 Dean Gerber 53 363 43:14.5; 11 Richard Rentz 52 505 57:40.7.

• Female 55 to 59: 1 Jennifer Glassburn 55 97 27:32.1; 2 Susan Dash 56 175 31:19.0; 3 Carolynn Lanning 57 192 32:29.2; 4 Marylou Davis 59 233 34:25.9; 5 Kelly Williams 55 286 37:06.1; 6 Diane Stahl 59 291 37:29.3; 7 Robin Gonzalez 58 292 37:33.6; 8 Juleana Sheldon 55 345 40:55.0; 9 Judy Ewing 59 378 43:54.2; 10 Brenda Johnston 59 379 43:56.6; 11 Lori Checkley 57 400 46:07.4; 12 Deborah Heider 59 418 48:36.9; 13 Holly Sargent 55 446 52:40.2; 14 Beth Weldy 57 466 55:17.2; 15 Dana Cowart 57 467 55:18.0; 16 Sheila Hubenka 59 499 57:31.2; 17 K Heslip 56 512 1:00:52.5; 18 Lona Sasser 55 548 1:09:13.7.

• Male 55 to 59: 1 Michael Quigley 55 15 20:16.6; 2 Eric Jennings 57 54 24:52.8; 3 Darrell Jensen 59 111 28:18.8; 4 Scott Smith 57 116 28:35.4; 5 Jerome Kaszubowski 59 181 31:49.3; 6 Chris Newsom 56 186 32:00.0; 7 Lawrence Luepschen 58 264 36:04.8; 8 Ronald Heider 55 419 48:38.8; 9 Timothy Wiseman 56 457 53:51.0; 10 Chris Barr 58 529 1:04:28.1.

• Female 60 to 64: 1 Leesa Skipper 63 146 29:48.6; 2 Laura Vossbruch 62 199 32:42.6; 3 Susan Johnson 60 229 34:16.0; 4 Anita Travis 61 230 34:18.6; 5 Mary Josefyk 62 253 35:31.7; 6 Debi Marine 64 276 36:47.4; 7 Martie Brooker 64 280 36:59.2; 8 Gerilyn Brannan 60 383 44:41.5; 9 Gwen Sevigny 64 397 45:51.6; 10 Nancy Tibble 62 403 46:10.4; 11 Shirley Whitsitt 64 409 47:07.2; 12 Sherry Wheaton 62 426 49:39.5; 13 Joan Zaragoza 63 434 50:23.8; 14 Candy Morehouse 62 441 52:07.3; 15 Leigh Lykins 60 447 52:43.0; 16 Elsie Andreen-Mauer 60 459 54:13.6; 17 Mary Hofelich 63 461 54:25.5; 18 Gerrilynne Rentz 60 503 57:39.5; 19 Mary Ellen Bate 62 511 59:53.8; 20 Madge Stewart 62 515 1:01:03.1; 21 Carolyn Campbell 62 551 1:09:20.5.

• Male 60 to 64: 1 Roger Travis 61 32 23:17.4; 2 Kenneth A. Curry 63 84 27:00.4; 3 Karl Becker 64 106 28:08.3; 4 Russell Andrews 64 108 28:13.6; 5 Mark Lavallie 64 130 29:15.0; 6 Tim Marine 60 135 29:33.0; 7 Dennis Stahl 64 150 30:01.4; 8 Raymond W. Hancock 62 252 35:30.7; 9 Randy Surber 62 268 36:21.4; 10 Steven Kirkpatrick 61 300 37:56.5; 11 Ed Dickerson 63 307 38:18.6; 12 Bill Day 61 329 39:41.4; 13 Steve Wheaton 62 338 40:19.5; 14 Richard Sassatelli 61 395 45:34.0; 15 Carl Morehouse 63 442 52:10.1; 16 John Hofelich 64 445 52:33.0; 17 Robert Johnston 64 451 53:19.5.

• Female 65 to 69: 1 Elena Febre 66 227 34:13.6; 2 Debbie Smith 68 251 35:28.2; 3 Bonnie Potter 66 288 37:09.4; 4 Lucinda Mathews 65 341 40:33.0; 5 Bettye Hart 68 386 44:43.8; 6 Laura Imboden 69 415 48:13.4; 7 Maureen Hatfield 65 432 50:19.3; 8 Joann Boomhower 65 495 57:21.9; 9 Bonnie Nelson 68 506 58:38.8; 10 Tamara Penrod 66 521 1:01:54.0; 11 Susan Westogren 66 546 1:07:51.3.

• Male 65 to 69: 1 Stephen Tewes 66 69 25:58.0; 2 Peter Lewia 68 105 28:07.7; 3 Charlie Potter 69 147 29:51.4; 4 Randy Severn 66 154 30:09.7; 5 Sam Wrigley 65 178 31:37.2; 6 Donato Viggiano 68 297 37:44.7; 7 Kenny Vincent 69 368 43:40.7; 8 Thomas Tibble 67 402 46:10.0; 9 Steve Lykins 66 448 52:43.1.

• Female 70 to 74: 1 Susan Mueller 70 210 33:17.9; 2 Judy Ruch 73 350 41:49.5; 3 Barbara Schroeder 74 358 42:43.8; 4 Rita Nakkula 71 416 48:13.9; 5 Carol Miller 70 513 1:00:53.7; 6 Mika Martin 70 522 1:01:54.3

• Male 70 to 74: 1 Richard Rucker 72 119 28:40.0; 2 Roderick Matthews 73 143 29:46.4; 3 John Mueller 73 179 31:40.1; 4 Earl Bosley 73 332 39:47.5; 5 Gary Dressel 71 387 44:59.6; 6 Robert Henderson 72 476 56:27.0.

• Female 75 to 79: 1 Lois Hotchkiss 79 344 40:54.6; 2 Doris Sargent 78 398 46:02.8; 3 Barbara Sepulveda 78 433 50:21.0; 4 Carol Buchanan 76 458 54:10.6; 5 Sandra Cook 78 478 56:56.3; 6 Weezie Newsom 79 519 1:01:46.4.

• Male 75 to 79: 1 Chuck Imboden 78 102 27:55.6; 2 Ken Lloyd 79 357 42:42.0; 3 James Sasser 77 414 48:02.7; 4 Cliff Young 77 468 55:19.0.

• Female 80 and Over: 1 Audrey Smith 80 411 47:24.7; 2 Doris Welshans 82 420 48:38.9; 3 Barbara Sasser 80 549 1:09:13.9.

• Male 80 and Over: 1 Tom Delaney 80 272 36:31.1; 2 Harold Smith 83 303 38:13.6; 3 Louis Albrecht 83 412 47:30.0.

