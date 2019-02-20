SEBRING — Do you have left over paint, household cleaners, batteries or electronics that you need to dispose of? Turn in household hazardous wastes and electronics this Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Barkley Street.
The county is not giving an exact address, but they will have signs guiding residents to the correct place. Once people turn left on to Skipper Road from U.S. 27 South, signs will direct them the rest of the way, Bob Diefendorf, project manager for the Highlands County landfill, engineering and recycling, said.
Oil and batteries will be accepted in unlimited quantities during this collection. Small businesses may also contact the recycling department at 863-402-7784 for information about proper disposal of hazardous materials.
Electronics may be also dropped off at the collection site. Items accepted include computers, monitors, keyboards, terminals, televisions, stereos, printers, fax machines, DVD players, VCRs, video cameras, video game consoles and wireless devices.
Approximately four to seven tons of household hazardous waste (HHW) is usually collected during these events, Diefendorf said.
The county contracts with Clean Harbors to collect HHW. The company will have tables set up there, Diefendorf said.
“We pull out hard drives [from computers],” Diefendorf said. “We destroy the hard drives and put them in a crate, so that people can’t pull out information. We break down electronics, and we have a company that comes and takes the electronics away.”
What are hazardous household wastes?
If there is a danger that a left over household product might catch fire, react or explode under the right circumstances, then that product is considered a hazardous household waste.
Examples of hazardous waste commonly found in a home include paints, cleaners, oils, batteries, pool chemicals and pesticides. People must use special care when disposing of these items.
“Improper disposal of hazardous household waste can include pouring them down the drain, on the ground, into storm sewers, or in some cases putting them out with the regular trash,” the Environmental Protection Agency states on its website.
“The dangers of such disposal methods might not be immediately obvious, but improper disposal of these wastes can pollute the environment and pose a threat to human health,” the EPA states.
What is not being accepted?
The collection on Saturday on Barley Street will not include unused medication or biohazard materials.
The Sebring Police Department at 307 N. Ridgewood Drive accepts prescription pills in its lobby during office hours. The pills can be deposited into an old postal box found in the lobby.
Sebring Police does not accept syringes, creams or liquids of any kind, including prescription medications in liquid form.
Pamela Crain, division director for preparedness and epidemiology for the Florida Department of Health in Highlands County, said, “The Sharps Program in Highlands County has four sites where people can drop off sharps containers: Avon Pharmacy in Avon Park, Gilbert Drugs in Sebring, Heartland Pharmacy in Sebring and Lake Placid, and K&M Drugs in Lake Placid.
“Used needles should be placed into an approved sharps container,” Crain said. “Depending on the type of needle used, a self-capping cover may help prevent accidental needle sticks. Sharps and sharps containers should be kept out of the reach of children. To avoid accidental needle sticks, do not overfill a sharps container.
“Check with your local household waste disposal company for their rules on sharps disposal,” she said.
Directions
From the intersection of U.S. 27 South and Skipper Road, turn left onto Skipper Road, left onto Twitty Road and make a right onto Barkley Street.
Call 863-402-7784 for more information regarding disposal of household hazardous waste and electronics.
