With the New Year just a few weeks away, Turner Motorsport prepares for double duty to kick off the start of the 2019 season for the seven-time Championship Winning BMW race team.
Turner BMWs will appear in both the GT- Daytona (GTD) and Grand Sport (GS) classes for the first round of the Weathertech SportsCar Championship and the Michelin Pilot Challenge on the 3.56-mile 12-turn Daytona International Speedway in January.
2019 will mark the team’s 21st year competing in professional sportscar racing and their 400th race with BMW, only second to one other team worldwide. This year’s Rolex 24 at Daytona will mark the tenth consecutive appearance for the team in the famed 24-hour endurance challenge.
The Liqui Moly liveried number 96 BMW M6 GT3 will return to compete in the GTD class with the familiar white, red and blue paint scheme complete with a very familiar yet impressive driver line-up.
Robby Foley and Dillon Machavern will return behind the wheel of the Turner BMW with BMW Motorsport aces Bill Auberlen and Jens Klingmann for the Rolex 24 at Daytona with Foley and Auberlen carrying on for the full 11-race GTD season.
Machavern is set to join in the North American Endurance Championship races with Foley and Auberlen at Sebring, Watkins Glen and Petit Le Mans.
Both Foley and Machavern appeared in the No. 96 Turner BMW in 2018 with strong performances. Machavern successfully clinched his first GTD class victory at Watkins Glen in the Sahlen’s Six Hours. Foley appeared in five races with one strong top-five finish at Road America.
Klingmann will be back in a Turner BMW for the first time since the Rolex 24 at Daytona in 2018. In 2017, Klingmann recorded one impressive win at Road America and three wins with the M6 GT3 in 2016 with Turner including the M6 GT3s inagural win worldwide.
Auberlen looks to return to full time duty with Turner Motorsport for the first time since 2013 with high hopes to chase down the all time record of sportscar wins in North America.
Auberlen has experienced much success in blue and yellow BMWs over the years, most notably a Championship in 2011 as well as several double wins in both the GS and GT class in the same day at Miami Homestead and Circuit of the Americas.
In the Grand Sport class of the Michelin Pilot Challenge, two fresh faces will join Robby Foley behind the wheel of the BMW M4 GT4 in the 4-hour endurance challenge to open the season. Sydney McKee and Bruce McKee will team up with Foley to compete against the strong GS class competition.
Bruce and Sydney McKee are a father, daughter driver pairing with experience in Trophy East and Spec Miata looking to make their IMSA debut after campaigning a Porsche GT4 for several seasons.
“2019 has shaped up to be a solid year for Turner Motorsport,” said Will Turner. “We were fortunate enough to put together a solid GTD program with a very strong driver lineup for both the full season and the Rolex 24. We really have a winning combination between our M6 GT3, drivers, sponsors and crew.”
“In addition, I am beyond excited to be back in the Michelin Pilot Challenge with the GT4 car at Daytona, this is the first time the blue and yellow will compete in that class since 2014 so it’s great to be back, especially with the solid driver lineup we have for the 4 hour endurance race at Daytona,” added Will Turner.
This week the Turner BMW M6 GT3 is testing in Daytona on the new Michelin tires to prepare for the Roar coming up on January 4-6th. Both the M6 GT3 and the M4 GT4 will appear at Daytona for the Roar in preparation for the kickoff of the 2019 season in Daytona on January 26-29th.
