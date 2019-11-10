Special to the Highlands News-Sun
This home is located at 2001 Manatee Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $349,000 and is listed with Dawn Dell with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Florida Properties Group.
Welcome home to your waterfront property nestled on half acre of land — this is hard to find! This home has been nicely maintained and has some special foliage surrounding the home.
This home features a new metal roof. There is a new micro screen pool cage that is super fine and keeps pretty much everthing out. There is a new cool deck on the pool deck, so even on the hottest days and your feet will not burn. This home has over 1,800 living square feet (under air conditioning) and over 2,600 total square feet (under roof).
This open spacious floor plan has a lot of flex space and is also a split plan with the bedrooms. All tile floors. There are wood cabinets in the kitchen with pull outs in the pantry. The kitchen also features updated granite counter tops and tile backsplash.
All windows have Hunter Douglas window treatments.
The master ensuite has tavertine tile and has been completely remodeled.
French doors open from the living room, family room and master bedroom. This allows access to the pool from various areas of the home.
The main living space has cathedral ceilings with nice accent woodbeams.
In-house laundry is perfectly located off of the kitchen and garage. The garage is 21 feet wide by 25 feet deep.
The lot is 150 wide and that much waterfrontage and 158 deep. There are a variety of plants that the owner has lovingly planted throughout the years. Ginger, mango, lychee and many more.
There is a dock for you to enjoy the water frontage from and maybe throw in a fishing line. The pool is concrete with a nice finish to it and colorful tiles.
This property is conveniently located in Sebring and has access to major medical, schools, restaurants, shopping and more. Lake Sebring is a 468-acre lake with a muck bottom and mean depth of 17 feet. There is one public boat ramp for easy access.
Please feel free to contact Dawn Dell direct to schedule your viewing of this property at 863-381-0400 or sign up at www.dawndell.com. This property if offered by Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Florida Properties Group with Dawn Dell. MLS 268061
