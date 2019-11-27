SEBRING — Highlands Lakes firefighters went to two separate car fires over the weekend, one of which is still under investigation by officials in Polk County.
Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor said not much is known about either fire, other than what he and county firefighters posted on the department’s social media page.
A bit before 9 p.m. Saturday, units out of Highlands Lakes Volunteer Fire Department Station 1, along with Battalion Chief 1 and Highlands County sheriff’s deputies, went to a vehicle fire on U.S. 27 near Martin Road in Avon Park by Lake Anoka.
The vehicle was fully involved when firefighters arrived, with a fire that looked to have started in the engine compartment, posts stated, likely a mechanical failure.
Fire crews had the blaze under control within a few minutes. posts said.
Bashoor said that fire was ruled an accident. Fortunately, no one was injured.
Then, on Sunday night, Highlands Lake Station 1 was sent to an explosion in the area of County Line Road.
Half a mile into Polk County, fire crews found a vehicle on fire, also fully involved. Polk County Fire Rescue also responded and fire crews once again were able to get the fire under control.
Polk County deputies have the fire under investigation.
