SEBRING — State Fire Marshal investigators still haven’t announced what caused two suspicious fires the weekend before Christmas.
The Sebring Fire Department is waiting to hear back about a fire at 11:30 p.m. Dec. 22, 2018 in a single-story home in the 800 block of Lemon Avenue as well as another at 5:37 a.m. Dec. 23 in a two-story condemned home on the corner of Rose Avenue and Orange Street.
Sebring Fire Capt. Austin Maddox said Sebring fire crews were on their way back from a medical call when then got the call for the Lemon Avenue fire. They arrived in two minutes and two seconds to find flames showing, but were able to get the fire out in four minutes.
Rose Avenue was a 5.5-minute response, Maddox said. The house had heavy smoke and flames.
It took another two minutes to get water on the fire, and approximately 47 minutes to get the fire out, Maddox said. The fire was in a back bedroom, and also damaged a room just above it, which caught as a result of the flames in the first-floor room.
It’s believed squatters were in the house. Maddox said fire crews did not find anyone when they did an initial search.
Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart said officers did see someone escape out the back door when they arrived, possibly a squatter, but that person wandered off during the incident.
Maddox doesn’t think the two fires are connected. However, he suggested squatters may have fanned out into the Rose Avenue home and other locations after the city bulldozed a condemned house in the 500 block of East Center Avenue.
Other fires that took place that weekend and the weekend between Christmas and New Year’s Eve have all been investigated and found to be accidental.
Lambaeu Avenue
At approximately 7:30 a.m. Dec. 22, units from West Sebring Fire Stations 9 and 10, DeSoto City Station 19 and Sebring Fire Department Station 15 rolled to a house fire in the 1500 block of Lambeau Avenue.
Highlands County Public Safety Director/Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor said the fire was in the confined plenum space of the attic. Firefighters had to tear out the ceiling to get at what turned out to be an electrical line failure that burned through one of the roof joists.
“The homeowner had been smelling smoke for a while and finally decided to call the fire department,” Bashoor said. “It’s a good thing, because that fire was about ready to get out (of the attic).”
Sebring Resort
A fire at 7 a.m. Christmas Eve blazed through a mobile home on Lot 8 of Sebring Resort Mobile Home Community and completely destroyed the residence.
Sebring Fire Chief Robert Border said the resident was transported to a burn unit by Highlands County Emergency Medical Services with non-life threatening injuries.
At last report, Border was waiting to hear back from the State Fire Marshal on the cause, but it was expected to be ruled accidental.
Orange Blossom
Sebring Fire Department had a fire out relatively quick Sunday afternoon, Dec. 30, on Orange Blossom Avenue.
Highlands County Emergency Medical Services, there to treat anyone overcome by smoke, revived a gray and white cat that firefighters found and rescued.
The cat took several minutes on oxygen to come around. It was affectionate with its owners, but vocal, perhaps still scared from its ordeal.
Maddox said the call came in at 12:38 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters arrived at the home, near the intersection of Orange Blossom Avenue and Howard Street, and found smoke coming from the right-hand side, as seen from the street.
Firefighters did an attack from inside the house. Maddox said the fire had started in a back bedroom on that side of the house where a power strip had two items plugged into it: a lamp and an alarm clock.
Maddox said residents told him it had been that way for 10-11 years. He didn’t know of any rule about checking power strips for safety, but figures it would be a good idea for residents to check such outlets at least once a year.
Bashoor, who was also at the Orange Blossom fire with Highlands County EMS, suggests residents also spend more for the power strips with built-in circuit breakers. Those, he said, would be more likely to prevent both power surges and fires.
