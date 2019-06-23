Yes, two kinds of prayer, good prayer and evil prayer. We hear them daily. Let's take the evil prayer first. Evil prayers are the most prolific; they are everywhere. Slander unjustly is evil prayer. Damaging gossip is evil prayer. Deception is a real biggie as is lieing; both very strong, common, daily uttered evil prayers.
Have you heard any evil prayers lately? Have you uttered any evil prayers (or thoughts) lately?
Example of good prayers: Bless them Father, they know not what they do. Pray for the enemy that they may turn from evil prayers. Ask forgiveness. Learn truth and become truth sayers. Truth prayers plea for righteousness and freedom from evil prayer. To do this, good prayer is for guidance in all your affairs. Freedom from lieing, immoral doings that deceive you into great pleasures that quickly turns into disaster. The truth shall set you free. Free from evil. Jesus Ensures (guarantees) Souls Under Salvation eternal life.
Ralph Z. Bell
Sebring
