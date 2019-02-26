SEBRING — Two local doctors from Newsom Eye in Sebring traveled to the Dominican Republic to provide life-changing eye care to residents in the impoverished country.
“Being able to give back to patients that have nothing and can then see for the first time is an amazing feeling,” Dr. T. Hunter Newsom said. “Giving a young child glasses and an ability to see will positively impact the rest of their lives.”
Newsom and Dr. Jessica Forde traveled to the Dominican Republic on Saturday, Feb. 16 and stayed until Tuesday, Feb. 19 to provide eye care for needy individuals.
A group of 22 people and eight translators were involved in the medical trip, which was sponsored by the Cigar Family Foundation. This is the fourth year that Newsom has traveled to the Dominican Republican and the first year for Forde.
“I’ll definitely be going back,” Forde said.
Forde’s husband, Dr. Keion Mark, also attended the trip and helped people be fitted for glasses. Newsom’s daughter, Madison Newson, 16, served as an assistant for the group.
“I enjoyed working with the community and helping as much as I could,” Forde said. “Seeing the patients light up with their new glasses was a life-changing moment.”
Dr. Newsom and the Cigar Family Foundation collect glasses all year long for the trip, and they organize the glasses by the power in the lenses. These glasses are taken to the Dominican Republic, and doctors fit the residents with the glasses that are the best suited to their prescriptions.
On the first day, the team fitted approximately 800 people with glasses, and the next day about 700 people were given glasses to meet their needs. The eye exams were conducted in Bonao at Liceo Pedro Antonio Frias School for the first two days. Residents began lining up at 8 a.m. to be examined by the team.
“Many of them don’t have access to clean running water,” Newsom said. Eye care is a luxury that many can’t afford.
On the third day, the team conducted eye exams at the Cigar Family Complex. This complex is a private school for children whose parents work on the cigar plantations. The children at this school were given eye exams, and their prescriptions will be sent to the U.S. to be filled.
When Newsom or Forde perform Lasik or cataract surgery on patients, many of the patients will donate their old glasses, because those prescriptions don’t work for them anymore. These glasses will then be taken to the Dominican Republic to help people in need.
Newsom and Forde encourage members of the community to drop off their old eye glasses in the lobby of Newsom Eye at 4211 U.S. 27 in Sebring. For more information, call 863-385-1544.
