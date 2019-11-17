SEBRING — It was a big day for a pair of Sebring Blue Streaks on Tuesday as they signed to play Division II softball. Alyssa Perez signed with Saint Leo University and Maci Barnhart signed with Barry University in Miami. Barnhart and Perez were part of the Class 6A State Championship team last season.
Barnhart will play for Barry University Buccaneers as a pitcher.
“This is the next stepping stone in my softball career,” stated Maci Barnhart. “I started off playing just for fun when I was young but as I got older it started to become more important to me. Signing this scholarship is the next step and it is finally here. I am really excited and happy. I have put a lot of work into this and it is nice to see it all come together.”
A trip to visit Barry University is what made Barnhart fall in love with the school.
“I went on a campus tour of Barry and I loved the coaches. I was able to watch them play a game and I loved it. It is in Miami so it is still close to home. I had quite a few colleges looking at me. My parents have been my biggest support. They have pushed me, supported me and allowed me to travel to play. I am so thankful for that. I am so excited to get started. I am ready to go.”
Mr. Barnhart was beaming with pride as his daughter signed with Barry.
“We are very proud of Maci,” said Maci’s father Todd Barnhart. “She has worked very hard everyday to get to this point. This scholarship means a lot to us. For her to be able to go to a school like Barry University is great and to have that financial burden lifted means a lot. Maci will have to continue to do what she has been doing up to this point. She knows her school work comes first, she knows that is the most important part and that is why she is going there, is for an education. Maci’s hard work makes her special. She wants to do that work everyday and wants to get better. She is our youngest daughter and it will be very difficult for her to be gone. It will be nice to have all of her games pretty close to us so that will be awesome.”
Former Sebring Coach Joe Sinness thinks Barhart will do great things in college.
“Maci’s work ethic makes her special,” said Sebring Coach Joe Sinness. “She came here as a freshman and has been the hardest working player I have been around during my entire softball career. She wants to get better every single day. She works, practices and it has shown. Last year she was named 6A Player of the Year. She is the main reason we won state. She did not allow people to hit off of her and when she was on the mound she was not going to give up any runs or any hits.
“In order to succeed she will have to keep doing what she has been doing. I’m sure she will be great. She will probably still outwork every girl once she gets to college. It has been her dream and as long as she keeps doing what she has been, she will be just fine. I am super proud of her. When she moved here from Ohio in ninth grade she was just this young kid that smiled all the time and she had fun. I’ve been super proud of her and she will be a tough one to replace.”
Perez will play shortstop for the Saint Leo University Lions.
“I’ve devoted a lot of time and effort to get to this point,” said Alyssa Perez. “I’ve literally put in blood, sweat and tears. I knew there was no way that I would get to college without some sort of athletic scholarship. I worked hard on the field and in the classroom to get into a school that I really wanted to go to. This has always been a goal of mine. It is relieving getting this scholarship, not having to worry and it was very exciting and nerve racking when I got the offer and accepted it.”
St. Leo immediately felt like home to Perez.
“Saint Leo University is Division II and my mom said ‘come on we are going to a camp, we are going to go check out Saint Leo’ and from the minute I stepped foot on the field it felt like some place I can spend four years of my life,” Perez said. “I had a few Division I and couple Division II schools looking at me but as soon as I found out Saint Leo was interested that is where all my effort went. I loved the way the coach ran things, it was very family oriented and the girls on the team said that the coach is strict but treats you like a daughter. I’ve called her at midnight and she was there for me. I am ready to go but I will miss the people I am leaving behind. I don’t know if I could pick out one person that has been my biggest support because it has been my entire family and my friends. My parents and family have given up so much to help me get to this point and I am so thankful.”
Sebring’s new softball coach is Hector Perez, Alyssa’s father. Coach Perez was overcome with emotion as he spoke on how proud he is of his daughter.
“I am very proud both as a parent and as her coach,” said Hector Perez. “She puts in a lot of hard work. This scholarship means a great deal. For her to be able to get this accomplishment and for her to get set on her way. Any college education is a big deal and needless to say this is a great moment for the family. She puts in a lot of hard work. We have a batting cage at home and she is in there three to four times a week to perfect her swing and just keeping an even balance on the plate. She will have to continue what she has been doing to succeed. She works hard, she studies, has maintained a great GPA and if there is an issue academically or in sports she addresses it. She takes initiative on her own. Alyssa has a want to do better and want to be at the next level. She is a humble kid all around. I am not ready for her to leave home. It seems like just a few months ago I had her in my arms as a baby and now she is leaving.”
Coach Sinness say Perez is a versatile player that can play any position.
“Alyssa has been great since freshman year and has a ton of potential,” said Coach Sinness. “She was an outstanding shortstop and was able to put the ball in play. She was a clutch hitter and she provided great power. She had several of our clutch hits that put us up in games.”
Sinness thinks Perez and Barnhart will lead the Blue Streaks this season.
“Alyssa will be the driving force on offense this year,” stated Sinness. “I think Maci and Alyssa will both lead the team this year. She can be behind the plate at catcher or at shortstop and she will do just fine. She is one of those players that I could put anywhere and she will do just fine. Believe it or not she was my No. 2 pitcher last year so she is capable of playing all nine positions. She has a driving factor and she should not be intimidated when she gets to college. I am super proud of her and I’ve gotten to know the family. She has just come a long way. Her and Maci are just like my own kids to me. She will be extremely hard to replace next year.”
