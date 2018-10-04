SEBRING — Two Avon Park teens reportedly burglarized and damaged a home on West Main Street in Avon Park.
On Tuesday, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office arrested Stephen Carlson Brown, 19, of Avon Park, and a 16-year-old white male, from Avon Park, who is not being named because he is a minor. Both Brown and the 16-year-old male were charged with burglary to an unoccupied structure with damage over $1,000. These charges are considered first degree felonies.
HCSO was dispatched to a home on West Main Street in Avon Park in response to a burglary. Dispatch received a phone call about a male with an orange shirt entering the building.
Two deputies arrived on the scene and entered the building through a window on the second floor. The person who called dispatch claimed to have seen the suspect in this area, the report states.
One of the deputies reported smelling the odor of cannabis coming from a room. The deputies reported they did not see anyone in the room, but they conducted a search of the room. They found what appeared to be cannabis, “along with clothing items, food and paper work dated Sept. 21, 2018 to” the minor involved in the incident.
The room was set up like a bedroom, with “two beds, an air-conditioning unit hooked up, box fan and mini refrigerator running,” the report states.
One of the deputies noted he had been in the building about a month ago, and the building had experienced extensive damage since his last visit. The damage done to the property was detailed in the report and included a broken alarm system, holes in the wall and several broken windows. The alarm system had been pulled from the wall and was left broken on the stairs, the report states.
The owners of the building wished to pursue charges and stated no one had their permission to enter the property.
One of the deputies reported seeing a white male in an orange shirt crossing Main Street at South Lake Avenue in Avon Park. The deputy recognized the male, a minor, as the suspect whose paperwork was left in the building.
The deputies also saw Brown and questioned him. Both Brown and the minor were placed in handcuffs and placed in the patrol car.
