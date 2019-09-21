By PHIL ATTINGER and KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Two wrecks blocked northbound U.S. 27 between Thursday night and early Friday morning. One wreck sent a driver to a trauma center.
According to Highlands County Fire Rescue, a small red Chevrolet SUV lies on its left side early Friday morning alongside northbound U.S. 27 at Valerie Boulevard, near The Bluffs of Sebring.
In the wreck, just before 2:45 a.m., the car rolled several times onto the shoulder, trapping the driver, who was extracted and airlifted to an area trauma center. Medical condition is unknown. Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.
A backhoe was found by the scene, parked alongside the highway. It is not known if the car hit the piece of heavy equipment before tumbling.
Another wreck Thursday afternoon involved four cars and a minor pileup on northbound U.S. 27 in front of Publix Supermarket in Lake Placid.
Several vehicles piled up in a wreck that took place just before 4:15 p.m. Thursday.
Fire Rescue responded along with officers from Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and Lake Placid Police Department. Fire Rescue reported only one minor injury, transported to a local hospital.
US 27 is a haven for bad drivers. Yesterday an idiot made a U turn in front of oncoming traffic at Thunderbird and 27 and went across all 3 lanes. The message needs to be clarified: U Turns NEVER have the right of way.
