SEBRING — Florida state troopers still have Tuesday morning’s State Road 66 wreck under investigation.
A second wreck early Wednesday morning at roughly the same spot on SR 66 resulted in a rollover, but no report. That driver, uninjured, refused transport.
According to Lt. Greg Bueno of the Florida Highway Patrol, there were no serious injuries in Tuesday’s wreck, which was almost a head-on collision.
As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, Bueno didn’t have the full report, and thus, no information on citations or who was at fault.
The wreck kept the road narrowed to one lane for two and a half hours, Bueno said.
Sometime just prior to 9:38 a.m. Tuesday a white 2019 Nissan NV200 van, owned by ABC Appliance and driven by 58-year-old Scott Rayburn, was westbound on the road and apparently attempted a left turn onto South Orange Blossom Boulevard.
Lynch Paving and Construction was working on a drainage culvert at that road entrance at the time, with ingress cut down to one lane.
At that same time, a gray 2008 Ford Fusion driven by 17-year-old Robert Wadlinger was heading eastbound and hit the front end of the Nissan.
The impact shattered the van’s front end and deployed its front and side-curtain airbags.
The Fusion kept heading east, skidded off the road into the swale and hit a utility pole about 50 yards away, knocking the top off the pole.
It dangled from the live wires approximately 10-15 feet off the ground.
Duke Energy trucks had to come out and repair the wires, which had caused a power outage to nearby homes.
One resident, Thor Knutson, was expecting a visit from ABC Appliance to fix his dishwasher. When the truck didn’t show, he tried to call the company and cancel, because the power had gone out.
When he learned there was a wreck a few hundred feet from his home, he came out to look at the wreck. He said it was then when he realized why the appliance repair service would be late.
Wednesday morning’s wreck took place at 5:31 a.m., said Scott Dressel, public information officer for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrived to find Ramiro Zamora, 34, out of his truck and OK.
Like Bueno, Dressel did not have a full report, including even which direction the truck was traveling.
However, the white 2012 Ford F550 work truck was on SR 66 and had hit a wet spot in the early morning rain, somewhere near Winding Creek Road.
The truck hydroplaned, left the road, hit a fence and rolled over multiple times, Dressel said.
The wreck caused an estimated $600 damage to the fence and $5,000 damage to the truck.
