China has been growing its gold reserves 13-15% per year for 12-plus years. They now have 64 million ounces in gold reserves. Russia, ironically, has been increasing its gold reserves 15-20% per year for the last 10 years. They have grown their reserves from 16 million ounces to 70 million as of this year. We have had the same 261.5 million ounces for the last 40-plus years. We have not increased it at all. Should China and Russia continue their current yearly growth in reserves and we continue to keep ours the same, both China and Russia will pass us in total gold reserves in 10-12 years and combined, they will pass us in 5.5 years. (Gold reserve amounts are from World Almanac 2019)
Keeping in mind that, historically, all flat (paper money) currencies have eventually failed, consider that in 1970 we had 316 million ounces of gold reserves and $54 billion of U.S. currency in circulation and as of 2017, we had 261.5 million ounces in gold and $1.6 trillion in currency in circulation (World Almanac 2019)
Three events that emphasize the importance of this issue are: 1. China started its own gold exchange two-plus years ago; 2. at about that same time they tried to buy the London Exchange; and 3. more recently, probably using Hong Kong for cover, they are somewhere in the process of buying or trying to buy the London Exchange again. The relevancy of these three events is that our government, through the use of the U.S. Exchange Stabilization Fund, keeps gold and silver prices artificially lower than they would otherwise trade, when necessary. Once China has ownership or control of two out of three major exchanges that trade gold, our government will no longer be able to artificially keep gold prices down and China can use its influence to manipulate gold prices to their advantage. (Liberty’s Outlook, Volume 25, Issue 7 explains the U.S. Stabilization Fund).
Maybe just as important, assuming China can purchase futures contracts on our COMEX exchange, which no doubt they can or figure out a way to do it, then they can buy volumes of future contracts and when they come due they can pay for them and take delivery of the gold. As of Oct. 25, 2019 the COMEX exchange had 642,000 gold contracts outstanding, which amounts to 64.2 million ounces of gold worth about $100 billion, which China could easily pay for with the $1.3 trillion they own of our U.S. treasuries. The problem is our COMEX exchange only has 8 million ounces of gold in inventory. (Liberty’s Outlook, Volume 25, Issue 7, June 2019). This same problem came up in 1997 when Warren Buffet bought 127 million ounces of silver futures contracts (paper), and when they came due he presented the cash and demanded delivery. Since the exchange didn’t have that much in inventory, they had to buy it on the open market and pay more than spot price. With a bigger volume of gold, China can try to bankrupt our exchange.
Once China gets all of their ducks in a row, they can cash in their $1.3 trillion of U.S. treasuries, bankrupt our COMEX exchange and own enough gold by themselves or with Russia to launch a gold backed world currency as our U.S. dollar will be crushed.
Here are three steps we can take to avoid this problem, hopefully. 1. Increase our gold reserves each year by the same percentage that China and Russia increase theirs. 2. Make sure our COMEX exchange has enough gold in inventory to meet the demand of any entity that wants to take delivery. 3. Eliminate our deficit spending and reduce our debt. This may push us into a serious recession or more but you can see that it is necessary and we can deal with it better now when the dollar is strong than later when China and Russia grow their gold reserves higher than ours. If we can’t reduce spending and debt, we must still keep our gold reserves higher than Russia and China. Our generation created most of our national debt and should share substantially in any sacrifice.
When you see China and Russia rapidly accumulating gold, you know that they endorse and adhere to the “golden rule,” which is “he who has the gold makes the rules” and if you read or have read the “100 Year Marathon” by Pillsbury, you will see the alarming significance of the 2049 projected gold reserves (China — 2 billion ounces; Russia — 4 billion ounces; and U.S. — 261.5 million ounces).
Matt Mays is a Sebring resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
